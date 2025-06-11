"We call on all countries, especially the United States, to return to the right track of resolving trade differences through consultation on an equal, respectful and reciprocal basis," the statement said.
Reuters
53 African nations, China ask US to return to 'right track' on trade differences
Image: REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool
China and 53 African countries called on nations, especially the US, to return to the "right track" of resolving trade differences, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
The statement came after China's foreign minister Wang Yi met with African officials in the city of Changsha located in southern Hunan province.
The White House, in its April 2 "Liberation Day" tariff announcement, imposed some of the highest tariffs on several African countries. That included levies of:
The China-Africa statement, made on behalf of China, 53 African countries and the African Union Commission said it "firmly opposed any party reaching a compromise deal at the expense of the interests of other countries."
South African macadamia farmers eye Asian markets after US tariff jolt
Reuters
