Africa

Ethiopia forecasts faster growth next fiscal year

11 June 2025 - 16:15 By Dawit Endeshaw
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ethiopian Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Adha prayer session at the Addis Ababa stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 6 2025.
Ethiopian Muslim faithful attend the Eid al-Adha prayer session at the Addis Ababa stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on June 6 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopia's economy will grow slightly faster in the fiscal year that starts next month, while its budget deficit will increase marginally, its finance minister said on Tuesday.

The East African nation, which is restructuring its external debt, is implementing far-reaching economic reforms backed by an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Finance minister Ahmed Shide told parliament that the government is forecasting economic growth of 8.9% in the fiscal year that runs from July 8 2025 to July 7 2026, up from an estimated 8.4% in the current fiscal year.

A budget deficit of 2.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) is expected versus 2.1% this fiscal year, while overall spending will be about 1.9-trillion birr (R248.16bn) next year, he said.

Ethiopia's export revenue over the past 11 months of this fiscal year stood at $7.2bn (R127.62bn), Ahmed said, up 118.2% from the previous financial year. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has told domestic media outlets in recent days that the country's coffee and gold exports have surged.

Ethiopia's cabinet approves 31% budget increase for 2025/26

Ethiopia's cabinet has approved a nearly 2-trillion birr (R265.12bn) budget for the 2025/26 financial year starting in July, a 31% increase from the ...
News
5 days ago

The IMF projected in its January assessment that goods exports for the full financial year would grow to $4.59bn (R81.36bn) and for services to $7.97bn (R141.27bn). The fund has been carrying out another assessment of the economy, with its findings expected to be published in the coming weeks.

Ethiopia's export figures are being watched closely by markets as they are at the centre of a row between bondholders and the government over whether Ethiopia faces an insolvency problem or a liquidity issue, which could determine whether the investors will accept a writedown or not.

Strong export earnings growth could support the bondholders' case that Ethiopia faces a liquidity issue.

That would enable them to push for repayments on Ethiopia's defaulted $1bn (R17.73bn) bond to be stretched out, rather than taking losses on the principal of their investments, also known as haircuts, if an assessment of insolvency carries the day.

Formal talks between the two sides on the restructuring of the bond are expected to start in the coming weeks.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ethiopia, IMF staff agree programme review that could unlock $260m

Ethiopia and the International Monetary Fund have reached a staff-level agreement on the third review of the country's $3.4bn (R60.83bn) loan ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia signs minerals, energy deals worth $1.7bn, chiefly with Chinese firms

Ethiopia has signed investment deals for its minerals and energy sectors worth more than $1.7bn (R30.97bn), mostly with Chinese firms, its finance ...
News
4 weeks ago

Ethio Telecoms sells just 10.7% of shares in IPO

Ethiopia's state-owned Ethio Telecom sold only 10.7% of the shares in its initial public offering in which the government sought to trim its equity ...
News
1 month ago

Ethiopia expects preliminary deal on IMF review in days: finance minister

Ethiopia expects to reach a preliminary agreement on the third review of its $3.4bn (R63.54bn) loan programme with the International Monetary Fund ...
News
1 month ago

Tadesse Worede appointed new leader of Tigray administration in Ethiopia

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday appointed Tadesse Worede to lead the interim administration in the northern Tigray region, where ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa
  2. Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN South Africa
  3. Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN South Africa
  4. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  5. Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled South Africa

Latest Videos

Russian attacks kill three as drones hit Kharkiv
Scores Of Casualties After Russian Drones Hit Kharkiv