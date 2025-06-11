Africa

Kenya central bank cuts key rate again but by smaller margin

11 June 2025 - 11:00 By George Obulutsa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Central Bank of Kenya headquarters on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya. File photo.
The Central Bank of Kenya headquarters on Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi, Kenya. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

The Central Bank of Kenya cut its benchmark lending rate for the sixth meeting in a row on Tuesday but by a smaller margin, saying it wanted to provide further support to the economy.

The Central Bank Rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 9.75%, whereas its previous cut was by a larger 75 bps.

"There was scope for a further easing of the monetary policy stance to augment the previous policy actions aimed at stimulating lending by banks to the private sector and supporting economic activity," the bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement.

Economists polled by Reuters were divided on what the interest rate decision would be. Of seven forecasts, three were for a cut, three for no change and one for a hike.

The bank said it had revised down its 2025 economic growth forecast to 5.2% from a 5.4% forecast given at its last policy meeting in April "on account of higher tariffs on trade".

World Bank cuts Kenya's 2025 growth forecast as private sector squeezed

The World Bank has cut Kenya's growth forecast for this year by half a point from its initial prediction to 4.5%, it said on Tuesday, citing high ...
News
2 weeks ago

It also forecast a current account deficit of 1.5% of gross domestic product this year, narrower than the 2.8% of GDP deficit seen in April.

On the outlook for prices, it said inflation was expected to remain below the midpoint of its 2.5%-7.5% target range in the near term.

The East African country's public finances have been under strain because of heavy debt repayments and revenue underperformance.

It has applied for a new lending programme from the International Monetary Fund after abandoning the last review of a previous programme in March.

Reuters

MORE:

MASHILO BOLOKA | Africa Day 2025: online safety and African moderators’ plight as human rights

The death of a Nigerian content moderator based in Kenya earlier this year underscores the urgency of the crisis, writes Mashilo Boloka
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago

Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o's legacy must live on in African reality, not just in libraries

His work has found chilling, concrete manifestation with Donald Trump’s swagger back to the Oval Office, bringing with him the deplorable hound of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Kenyan and Ugandan activists say they were sexually assaulted in Tanzania

Spokespeople for Tanzania's government, foreign affairs ministry and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations by ...
News
1 week ago

In Kenyan refugee camp, US aid cuts mean no period pads, no school

No sanitary pads mean no school for teenagers such as Achol, who lives in one of the world's biggest refugee camps.
News
1 week ago

Kenya backs Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara: joint statement

Kenya said on Monday it supports Morocco's plan to give the disputed region of Western Sahara autonomy under the North African kingdom's sovereignty, ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Kenya relocates endangered black rhinos in conservation bid

In a move to support the long-term survival of black rhinos, Kenya Wildlife Service has started the process of relocating 21 of the critically ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UFS inaugurates new vice-chancellor and principal South Africa
  2. Snowfalls bring road closures in KZN South Africa
  3. Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN South Africa
  4. Advocate Charles Mnisi crosses finish line at Comrades marathon South Africa
  5. Flooding in parts of Mthatha, houses and cars submerged, flights cancelled South Africa

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 11 June 2025
Operation Dudula faces court challenge - 11 June 2025