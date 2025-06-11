Africa

Rwanda quits Central African bloc in dispute with DRC

11 June 2025 - 11:45 By Philbert Girinema
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

Rwanda says it will withdraw from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), underscoring diplomatic tensions in the region over an offensive this year by Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kigali had expected to assume the chairmanship of the 11-member bloc at a meeting on Saturday in Equatorial Guinea. Instead, the bloc kept Equatorial Guinea in the role, which Rwanda's foreign ministry denounced as a violation of its rights.

Rwanda, in a statement, condemned DRC's "instrumentalisation" of the bloc and saw "no justification for remaining in an organisation whose current functioning runs counter to its founding principles".

It wasn't clear if Rwanda's exit from the bloc would take immediate effect.

The office of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said in a statement that ECCAS members had "acknowledged the aggression against the Democratic Republic of Congo by Rwanda and ordered the aggressor country to withdraw its troops from Congolese soil".

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels executed civilians in DRC: Human Rights Watch

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo executed at least 21 civilians over two days in February in the eastern city of Goma, Human ...
News
1 week ago

M23 seized eastern DRC's two largest cities earlier this year, with the advance leaving thousands dead and raising concerns of an all-out regional war. African leaders along with Washington and Doha have been trying to broker a peace deal.

DRC, the UN and Western powers accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 by sending troops and weapons.

Rwanda has long denied helping M23, saying its forces were acting in self-defence against DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed around 1-million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

US President Donald Trump's administration hopes to strike a peace accord between DRC and Rwanda that would also facilitate billions in Western investment in the region, which is rich in minerals including tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.

ECCAS was established in the 1980s to foster cooperation in areas like security and economic affairs among its member states.

Reuters

MORE:

US wants Rwandan troops out of DRC before peace deal signed, sources say

The US is promoting a deal that would require Rwanda to pull troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo before the two sides sign a peace ...
News
1 hour ago

IN PICS | Students in rebel-held east DRC brave insecurity to take exams

Tens of thousands of secondary school students sat for state exams in rebel-held eastern Democratic Republic of Congo this week, a complicated ...
News
4 days ago

Qatar presents draft peace proposal to DRC and M23 rebels, source says

Sources, however, have cast doubt on whether there has been significant progress in the talks.
News
5 days ago

DRC among five countries elected to UN Security Council

Bahrain, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Latvia and Liberia elected to 15-member council for terms starting on January 1
News
1 week ago

IN PICS | Jihadist violence and coups test Ecowas bloc on 50th anniversary

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) faces growing threats of terrorism, climate change, military coups and poverty, its most ...
News
1 week ago
