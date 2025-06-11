Africa

Sudanese army accuses Libya’s Haftar forces of border attack

11 June 2025 - 13:15 By Menna Alaa El Din, Jaidaa Taha, Enas Alashray and Khalid Abdelaziz
The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, who the military also accused of involvement in the border attack, has drawn in many foreign countries, while international attempts at bringing about peace have so far failed. File photo
Image: Sudan Transitional Sovereignty Council/Handout via REUTERS

The Sudanese army accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking border posts on Tuesday, the first time it has accused its northwestern neighbour of direct involvement in the country's two-year war.

The war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who the military also accused of involvement in the border attack, has drawn in many foreign countries, while international attempts at bringing about peace have so far failed.

Sudan had early in the war accused eastern Libya's Haftar of supporting the RSF via weapons deliveries. It has also long accused Haftar's ally the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of supporting the RSF, including via direct drone strikes last month. The UAE denied the allegations.

Haftar's forces denied involvement in the attack and accused a force affiliated with the Sudanese armed forces of attacking a military patrol while it was carrying out "its legitimate duty to secure the Libyan side of the border".

"The allegations are a blatant attempt to export Sudan's internal crisis and create a virtual external enemy," said the general command of the National Libyan Army.

Egypt, which has also backed Haftar, has long supported the Sudanese army.

The Sudanese army said the attack took place in the Libya-Egypt-Sudan border triangle, an area to the north of one of the war's main front lines, al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur.

It said: "We will defend our country and our national sovereignty and will prevail, regardless of the extent of the conspiracy and aggression supported by the UAE and its militias in the region."

Reuters

