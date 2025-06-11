US wants Rwandan troops out of DRC before peace deal signed, sources say

Rwanda has sent between 7,000 and 12,000 soldiers to eastern DRC to support M23 rebels, analysts and diplomats told Reuters earlier this year, after the rebel group seized the region's two largest cities in a lightning advance.
Rwanda has long denied providing arms and troops to M23, saying its forces are acting in self-defence against the DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 genocide that killed about 1-million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis.
Rwanda had not responded to the US-produced draft agreement as of last week, two sources told Reuters. Rwandan foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said experts from the DRC and Rwanda would meet this week in Washington to discuss the agreement.
The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A senior official in the office of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi accused Rwanda of “dragging their feet” on the draft and said Rwanda's withdrawal was necessary for the peace process to move forward.
“We demand the total withdrawal of Rwandan troops as a precondition for signing the agreement, and we will not compromise,” the source said.
The US-produced draft agreement also calls for a “joint security co-ordination mechanism” that could include Rwandan and “foreign military observer personnel” to deal with security issues, including the continued presence in the DRC of Rwandan Hutu militias.
Analysts said the most commonly cited group, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, no longer poses much of a threat to Rwanda, though President Paul Kagame's government continues to describe it as a serious threat.
The draft agreement also said the DRC would commit to allowing M23 to participate in a national dialogue “on equal footing with other DRC non-state armed groups”, a major concession for Kinshasa, which sees M23 as a terrorist group and Rwandan proxy.
The DRC is engaged in separate direct talks with M23 over a possible deal to end the latest cycle of fighting.
The draft agreement said Rwanda “shall take all possible measures to ensure” M23 withdraws from territory it controls, in line with terms agreed in Doha.
A source briefed on the process told Reuters last week Qatar had presented a draft proposal to the two delegations which would consult their leaders before resuming talks.
However, a rebel official said there had been little progress towards a final deal that would see M23 cede territory.
Reuters
Reuters
