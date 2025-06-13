Africa

Ghana's economy grew 5.3% in first quarter of 2025

13 June 2025 - 11:30 By Christian Akorlie and Emmanuel Bruce
Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s finance minister. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko  

Ghana's economy grew faster in the first quarter of the year, driven by growth in the services sector and an agricultural recovery, the West African country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's second biggest cocoa producer grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the January to March, the data showed, compared with a revised 4.9% in the same quarter last year.

"This momentum reflects more than just numbers. It signals recovery and the confidence of an economy finding its rhythm in a very complex global environment," government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu told journalists.

Ghana is emerging from its deepest economic crisis in a generation.

Finance minister Cassiel Ato Forson said in March that spending cuts should allow Ghana to achieve real GDP growth of at least 4% by the end of 2025. Last year's economic growth was 5.7%.

