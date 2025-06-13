Africa

Police constable arrested over Kenyan blogger’s death is in custody: media

13 June 2025 - 06:50 By Monicah Mwangi and Hereward Holland
Mass protests last year forced Kenya's President William Ruto to withdraw $2.7bn in proposed tax hikes and abandon plans to reduce this year's fiscal deficit to 3.5%. File photo.
Image: Patrick Meinhardt/Getty Images

Kenyan authorities on Thursday arrested a police constable over the death in custody of a political blogger last week triggered angry protests in the capital Nairobi, local newspapers The Nation, The Standard and The Star reported.

The death of 31-year-old Albert Ojwang is the latest case to throw a spotlight on the country's security services, who have been accused of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances for years.

Reuters

