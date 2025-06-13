Rwanda plans overall spending of 7-trillion Rwandan francs (R87.73bn) next fiscal year, 21% more than this year, finance minister Yusuf Murangwa said on Thursday.
Rwanda plans 21% increase in spending next fiscal year
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana
Rwanda plans overall spending of 7-trillion Rwandan francs (R87.73bn) next fiscal year, 21% more than this year, finance minister Yusuf Murangwa said on Thursday.
The increased spending will support the construction of a new international airport and government priorities like boosting agricultural productivity, expanding electricity access and upgrading education and health care, the minister said in a budget speech.
The budget introduces tax changes to boost revenue, including through excise duties on cigarettes, beer and airtime, a new tourism tax and by reinstating value-added tax on some items like fuel.
Murangwa said the plan was for 58% of the budget to be financed from domestic sources, mainly tax revenue, 8% from grants and roughly 31% from external loans.
He said the government was working to stabilise debt and make the economy more resilient to shocks.
Domestic revenues are projected at 4.1-trillion Rwandan francs (R51.50bn) in the fiscal year starting in July.
The East African country's economy is forecast to grow 7.1% in 2025 and 7.5% in 2026.
The new international airport in Bugesera, about 40km from the capital Kigali, is expected to be ready by 2028 and cost about $2bn (R35.9bn)
