Africa

Top Africa official in US government to leave in July: state department

Jonathan Pratt to replace Troy Fitrell on July 15

13 June 2025 - 10:45 By David Lewis, Jessica Donati and Daphne Psaledakis
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The US is keen to counter both Chinese and Russian influence on Africa, particularly over minerals and trade. File photo.
The US is keen to counter both Chinese and Russian influence on Africa, particularly over minerals and trade. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville

The US state department's top official for Africa, Troy Fitrell, will retire in mid-July, a department spokesperson said on Thursday, adding the Africa bureau's No 2, Jonathan Pratt, will step into the role.

The change in leadership at the state department's Africa bureau will come as President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to shift its strategy in the region to focus on trade rather than assistance.

"After a long and distinguished career, the department of state’s Bureau of African Affairs senior bureau official ambassador Troy Fitrell is retiring in mid-July as planned," the department spokesperson said.

"The Bureau of African Affairs principal deputy assistant secretary Jonathan Pratt will step into the senior bureau official role after ambassador Fitrell’s departure."

Troy Fitrell, previously US ambassador to Guinea, has been running the Bureau of African Affairs in the absence of an officially nominated assistant secretary of state under Trump. The senior bureau official position serves in an acting capacity when an assistant secretary, a Senate-confirmed position, is yet to be named.

53 African nations, China ask US to return to 'right track' on trade differences

China and 53 African countries called on nations, especially the US, to return to the "right track" of resolving trade differences, the official ...
News
1 day ago

Pratt, who previously served as US ambassador to Djibouti from 2021-2023, will also bring experience in the region to the role. He also previously held assignments in the Republic of Congo, Sudan and Angola, among other postings, according to the state department website.

Fitrell will leave his post on July 15, one source with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters earlier on Thursday.

Fitrell shared his plans to leave by that date over an e-mail, a second source said. Reuters did not review the e-mail.

Fitrell did not respond to a request for comment.

He told reporters last month he had tasked US ambassadors on the continent to find commercial opportunities for US companies, as the Trump administration has focused on trade with the region.

The US is keen to counter both Chinese and Russian influence on the continent, particularly over minerals and trade

Reuters

READ MORE:

South African macadamia farmers eye Asian markets after US tariff jolt

The US is South Africa's second largest macadamia market.
News
2 days ago

US wants Rwandan troops out of DRC before peace deal signed, sources say

The US is promoting a deal that would require Rwanda to pull troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo before the two sides sign a peace ...
News
2 days ago

Bill Gates to direct majority of $200bn pledge towards Africa’s future

Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates has announced that the majority of his $200bn spend over the next 20 years will go to Africa with a focus on ...
News
1 week ago

US shifting Africa strategy to 'trade, not aid', says envoy Troy Fitrell

US envoys in Africa will be rated on commercial deals struck, not aid spent, a senior state department official says, touting it as the new strategy ...
News
3 weeks ago

After Ukraine deal, US turns critical minerals gaze to Africa

Away from the headlines around the minerals deal with Ukraine, the US has pursued a potentially more significant critical metals deal in the Great ...
News
1 month ago

US committed to funding Angola's Lobito rail corridor despite spending cuts, diplomat says

The US remains committed to funding the Lobito rail corridor, a project to help transport critical minerals from the central African copperbelt to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UPDATE | Eastern Cape flood death toll hits 78, Ramaphosa to visit on Friday South Africa
  2. Daughter sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of her father South Africa
  3. Bail granted to 10 of 11 accused in Sassa fraud and theft case South Africa
  4. Government bans import of halephirimi with immediate effect South Africa
  5. Vehicles worth R1m used to commit offences forfeited to state South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa inspects flood damage in Mthatha
Netanyahu warns Israelis of possible extended bomb shelter stays | REUTERS