The US state department's top official for Africa, Troy Fitrell, will retire in mid-July, a department spokesperson said on Thursday, adding the Africa bureau's No 2, Jonathan Pratt, will step into the role.
The change in leadership at the state department's Africa bureau will come as President Donald Trump's administration is seeking to shift its strategy in the region to focus on trade rather than assistance.
"After a long and distinguished career, the department of state’s Bureau of African Affairs senior bureau official ambassador Troy Fitrell is retiring in mid-July as planned," the department spokesperson said.
"The Bureau of African Affairs principal deputy assistant secretary Jonathan Pratt will step into the senior bureau official role after ambassador Fitrell’s departure."
Troy Fitrell, previously US ambassador to Guinea, has been running the Bureau of African Affairs in the absence of an officially nominated assistant secretary of state under Trump. The senior bureau official position serves in an acting capacity when an assistant secretary, a Senate-confirmed position, is yet to be named.
Top Africa official in US government to leave in July: state department
Jonathan Pratt to replace Troy Fitrell on July 15
Image: REUTERS/Toby Melville
53 African nations, China ask US to return to 'right track' on trade differences
Pratt, who previously served as US ambassador to Djibouti from 2021-2023, will also bring experience in the region to the role. He also previously held assignments in the Republic of Congo, Sudan and Angola, among other postings, according to the state department website.
Fitrell will leave his post on July 15, one source with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters earlier on Thursday.
Fitrell shared his plans to leave by that date over an e-mail, a second source said. Reuters did not review the e-mail.
Fitrell did not respond to a request for comment.
He told reporters last month he had tasked US ambassadors on the continent to find commercial opportunities for US companies, as the Trump administration has focused on trade with the region.
The US is keen to counter both Chinese and Russian influence on the continent, particularly over minerals and trade
Reuters
