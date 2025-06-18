Africa

At least 60 people feared missing in two deadly shipwrecks off Libya

18 June 2025 - 15:15 By Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El Din
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The International Organization for Migration on Tuesday reported two deadly shipwrecks off the coast of Libya in recent days. Stock photo.
The International Organization for Migration on Tuesday reported two deadly shipwrecks off the coast of Libya in recent days. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Susan Robinson

At least 60 people are feared missing at sea after two deadly shipwrecks off the coast of Libya in recent days, the International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Egypt crackdown drives Sudanese refugees on new route to Libya and beyond

Economic hardship, crackdown in Egypt driving refugees onwards
Africa
6 days ago

Sudanese army accuses Libya’s Haftar forces of border attack

The Sudanese army accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking border posts on Tuesday, the first time it has ...
News
1 week ago

Eleven bodies found in beached boat in eastern Caribbean 'from Mali'

Police in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday said they found a boat beached on the shore of Canouan island carrying the remains of what they ...
News
3 weeks ago

Two children die in Libya-Italy crossing, NGO says

At least three people have died, including two children aged 3 and 4, in a Mediterranean sea crossing from Libya to Italy, a German sea rescue ...
News
1 month ago

Up to 400,000 displaced from Darfur camp after Sudan RSF takeover, UN agency says

Between 60,000 and 80,000 households, or up to 400,000 people, have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur after it was taken over ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  4. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Adobe Firefly | The World is What You Make It