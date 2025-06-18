Africa

Niger targets jihadist financing, kills 13 in illegal gold mine raids

18 June 2025 - 12:00 By Boureima Balima
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An army statement said 13 insurgents were killed and one arrested in raids last week in the Tagueye locality, near Niger's western border with Burkina Faso. File photo.
An army statement said 13 insurgents were killed and one arrested in raids last week in the Tagueye locality, near Niger's western border with Burkina Faso. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Zabelin

Niger's army has raided jihadist-controlled informal mining sites in the country's west, killing more than a dozen insurgents and seizing material linked to the manufacture of improvised explosive devices, it said.

An army statement said the raids took place last week in the Tagueye locality, near Niger's western border with Burkina Faso. It said 13 insurgents were killed and one arrested.

"Previously under the control of armed terrorist groups, these sites have been dismantled and systematically rendered inoperative," said the army statement released over the weekend.

The raids "aimed at drying up the sources of financing for terrorist activities", it said.

Like Sahel neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger is battling an insurgency by jihadist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State that have killed thousands and taken control of villages in its western border and the south.

Mali says two more army posts attacked as jihadist violence escalates

Islamist militants hit two more military installations on Wednesday and Thursday, Mali's army said, the latest in a quick spate of attacks that the ...
News
1 week ago

The military-ruled government expelled French forces, turning instead to Russia to help fight the insurgents.

Ryan Cummings, director of the Africa-focused intelligence firm Signal Risk, said the raids may have temporarily disrupted illicit gold mining, but cutting off insurgents' financing required stronger efforts.

"The minute state forces depart areas and mining sites with militant presence, the same actors can return to these deposits and restart operations," Cummings said.

The insurgency has further battered the economy in Niger, where around 4.5-million people, or 17% of the population, required aid in 2024, according to the UN.

In May eight staff of privately-owned Nguvu Mining, which operates the Samira Hill gold mine southwest of the capital Niamey, were killed when the military-escorted bus they were travelling in ran over an IED, a company executive told Reuters.

Reuters

MORE:

Mali starts construction of Russian-backed gold refinery

Mali began construction of a new Russian-backed gold refinery on Monday, which the West African country's military leader said would take it closer ...
News
3 hours ago

Nigeria's defence chief proposes fencing borders to curb insecurity

Nigeria's defence chief on Tuesday called for the country's borders with its four neighbours to be completely fenced to curb the entrance of armed ...
News
2 weeks ago

Moscow's toady with false praise song, fake promises

Burkina Faso's Ibrahim Traoré is not the first leader to promise to hand back unchecked authority before later changing his mind — nor will he be the ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM claims responsibility for Burkina attack

Al Qaeda affiliate JNIM has claimed responsibility for an attack targeting a military post in Burkina Faso's northern Loroum province in which the ...
News
1 month ago

France's Orano files lawsuit over staff detention in Niger

French nuclear fuels company Orano said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit with the courts of Niger over the "arbitrary arrest, illegal detention and ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  4. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Morocco : plant in Nador to Tackle Water Scarcity
Ghana gold output could rise to 5.1 million ounces in 2025 | REUTERS