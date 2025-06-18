Africa

Senegal delays publication of quarterly budget execution reports

Court review found in February Dakar had understated deficits

18 June 2025 - 16:15 By COLLEEN GOKO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A vendor reacts as he points out another quality of the locally popular fabric of bazin, while speaking with a customer inside a shop that sales bazin and wax fabrics, in Plateau, downtown Dakar, Senegal, on June 11 2025. File photo.
A vendor reacts as he points out another quality of the locally popular fabric of bazin, while speaking with a customer inside a shop that sales bazin and wax fabrics, in Plateau, downtown Dakar, Senegal, on June 11 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegal has postponed until June 23 the publication of its budget execution reports for the last two quarters, the finance ministry said in a statement, as the new administration works to rebuild investor trust after a hidden-debt scandal.

The original release date for the reports was not immediately clear.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) froze disbursements on its programme with Senegal last year after the nation admitted it had misreported debt and deficit data. The IMF, whose financing is seen as key for the West African nation, said no talks on a new arrangement can start until the case is resolved.

A review of government finances by Senegal's court of auditors in February found Dakar had understated its deficits by up to seven percentage points of GDP a year, pushing the end-2023 debt ratio to about 100% of GDP versus the 74% the previous government had reported.

The finance ministry said in a communique dated June 16 that fourth-quarter 2024 and first quarter data will now be released on June 23 to guarantee the "sincerity and reliability" of the figures.

Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering significantly expanding its travel restrictions by potentially banning citizens of 36 ...
News
1 day ago

That reflects the government commitment to "restore budget orthodoxy and transparency", it said, adding identifying, reclassifying, and verifying data was part of its strategy to clean up public finances.

Earlier in June, the IMF welcomed Senegal's plan to boost tax compliance and cut reliance on external funding, but stressed it does not affect the waiver process, leaving the programme still in limbo after a year without cash.

Kevin Daly, investment director at Aberdeen Investments, said it was still potentially "a very bumpy road ahead for Senegal.

"We are negative on Senegal," he said.

Senegal's dollar bonds are the worst performing in Africa according to JPMorgan data, handing investors losses of 11.5% year-to-date, against 4.9% returns for the average African sovereign.

Senegal's 2033 bonds traded 0.3 cents down at 65.75 cents, Tradeweb data showed. They are at a significant discount to regional peers, said Ninety One portfolio manager Thys Louw.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Afreximbank increasingly likely to take hit on loans, says JPMorgan

The chances of Afreximbank getting involved in a debt restructuring have increased, JPMorgan said on Tuesday, a development that could prompt ratings ...
News
1 hour ago

Gold mining companies in Ghana, Ivory Coast resist tax hikes: sources

Gold miners operating in Ghana and Ivory Coast are refusing to comply with tax increases imposed this year, saying the new regulations flout their ...
News
4 hours ago

Zimbabwe says gold-backed currency stable but investor doubts persist

Zimbabwe's gold-backed currency now has more than 100% reserve cover and is stable, according to the central bank, but doubts over its credibility ...
News
5 hours ago

Morocco invests in desalination, waterways to mitigate drought

Morocco is accelerating investments in desalination plants, water transfer projects and new dams to mitigate prolonged drought and meet rising demand ...
News
3 hours ago

Woodside Energy files arbitration proceedings against Senegal

Australia's Woodside Energy, which operates Senegal's Sangomar oil and gas field, has filed a complaint with the World Bank's International Centre ...
News
2 weeks ago

Will Africa's financial stability fund rise to the debt challenge?

Angola will use its chairmanship of the African Union (AU) this year to advance the creation of a continental financial stability mechanism, its ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  4. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Bavuma’s world champ Proteas bring Test Mace to OR Tambo
Adobe Firefly | The World is What You Make It