Africa

Zimbabwe says gold-backed currency stable but investor doubts persist

IMF urges tighter money-growth limits, arrears clearance

18 June 2025 - 13:00 By CHRIS TAKUDZWA MURONZI and COLLEEN GOKO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Monday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 35%, citing a stable exchange rate as one of the reasons, and reported total reserves of $701m (R12.63bn). File photo.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Monday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 35%, citing a stable exchange rate as one of the reasons, and reported total reserves of $701m (R12.63bn). File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's gold-backed currency now has more than 100% reserve cover and is stable, according to the central bank, but doubts over its credibility remain, underscored by a persistent premium in the parallel market.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe on Monday kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 35%, citing a stable exchange rate as one of the reasons, and reported total reserves of $701m (R12.63bn). The bank said the portion of transactions carried out using the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency surged to 43% in May from 26% in April 2024, the month it was introduced.

Decades of economic instability and currency devaluations mean most people still use the US dollar for most purchases. But the authorities are hoping the ZiG's gold backing will give Zimbabweans the confidence to adopt it for everyday transactions.

"ZiG is our national currency, and as the central bank, we are committed to ensuring its success by maintaining all the fundamental characteristics of sound money, including its function as a reliable store of value," Reserve Bank governor John Mushayavanhu wrote in response to Reuters' questions.

"The Reserve Bank has learnt from previous currency failures that maintaining optimum money supply and ensuring monetary stability is vital," he added.

Despite the bank's assurances, the gap between the official exchange rate and parallel market rate remains about 20%.

Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering significantly expanding its travel restrictions by potentially banning citizens of 36 ...
News
21 hours ago

"The rate has been stable for more than three months," said black-market trader Pearson Tambudze, attributing the stability to a scarcity of the local currency rather than restored confidence. "There isn't a lot of ZiG in the market."

The International Monetary Fund has welcomed the ZiG's stability but is urging Zimbabwe to adopt tighter money-growth limits, a more transparent foreign exchange market and to make progress on clearing an estimated $12.2bn (R219.73bn) in external arrears.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, meanwhile, expressed hope last month that currency stability and appropriate monetary policy would enable Zimbabwe to raise $2.6bn (R46.83bn) in bridge finance by mid-2026.

Investors, however, remain cautious.

"We wouldn't invest in Zimbabwe at the current stages. The country needs to have a lot more development before we would consider it," said Jetro Siekkinen at LGT Capital Partners.

Economists also flagged concerns over Zimbabwe's reserve cushion, which stands at 0.8 months of import cover, well short of the IMF's recommended three-month safety net.

"In terms of priority, I would consider the clearance of arrears with multilateral creditors to be most important," said Lyle Begbie at Oxford Economics.

Two earlier IMF staff-monitored programmes collapsed within 15 months, and Begbie predicted similar outcomes for future efforts.

"Ultimately we are likely years away from the IMF providing concessional financing to Zimbabwe, even if the country does everything right, which itself is not likely."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Ingenuity helps Zimbabwe weather drought and US aid cuts

As Zimbabwe seeks home-grown solutions to water shortages, farmers are being trained in infiltration pits, earth dams and water harvesting systems
Africa
1 week ago

Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants

Zimbabwe has issued permits to cull at least 50 elephants on a reserve where there are three times more elephants than the habitat can sustain, ...
News
2 weeks ago

MICHAEL WALSH & CHARLES RAY | Zimbabwe’s pragmatic approach to US tariffs presents opportunity and risk

Will Emmerson Mnangagwa’s move open the door to a future reset of US-Zimbabwe relations?
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Uprising against Mnangagwa's third term bid could put SA under pressure

Zim citizens frustrated by lack of jobs and amenities, including basic medicines at hospitals.
News
2 months ago

Zimbabwe police deployed to block demonstrations against Mnangagwa

Police deployed heavily in Zimbabwe's capital and other cities on Monday, largely neutralising a call by veterans for protests against plans to ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops trace 'most-wanted' suspect in taxi murders South Africa
  2. One walks free: charges withdrawn against G4S officer in Thabo Bester escape ... South Africa
  3. Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally South Africa
  4. These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget South Africa
  5. Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban Africa

Latest Videos

Morocco : plant in Nador to Tackle Water Scarcity
Ghana gold output could rise to 5.1 million ounces in 2025 | REUTERS