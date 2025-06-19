Africa

China to assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday

19 June 2025 - 12:50 By Liz Lee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People gather to leave Israel on buses via Egypt following a missile attack from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 17 2025. China's embassy in Israel will assist Chinese citizens who want to evacuate to leave in batches beginning on Friday, the embassy said on Thursday.
People gather to leave Israel on buses via Egypt following a missile attack from Iran in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 17 2025. China's embassy in Israel will assist Chinese citizens who want to evacuate to leave in batches beginning on Friday, the embassy said on Thursday.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

China's embassy in Israel will assist Chinese citizens who want to evacuate to leave in batches beginning on Friday, the embassy said in a notice on Thursday.

The evacuation operation will bring Chinese nationals to the Taba border crossing into Egypt via bus, about 360km from Tel Aviv.

"The Israel-Iran conflict continues to intensify, with increasing casualties, the possibility of further deterioration cannot be ruled out," the embassy warned.

Reuters

MORE:

Iran, Israel trade fresh air attacks as Trump weighs US involvement

Iran and Israel traded further air attacks on Thursday as President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the US would join Israel's ...
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war

Self-proclaimed Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri has claimed to have prophesied the war between Iran and Israel five months before it happened.
News
18 hours ago

China says it will remove all tariffs on African exports to boost trade

China will negotiate and sign a new economic pact with Africa that will get rid of all tariffs on the 53 African states it has diplomatic ties with, ...
News
6 days ago

Egypt deports dozens planning pro-Palestinian march, say organisers

Egyptian authorities have deported dozens of foreign nationals who arrived in Egypt to take part in a pro-Palestinian march and dozens more face ...
News
6 days ago

Egypt working to integrate railways into Asia-Europe trade

Egypt is working to integrate the country into a railway network connecting Asia and Europe, but a long-planned bridge that would link Saudi Arabia ...
News
3 weeks ago

Chinese fighter jets soar over Egypt in first joint exercises

The sound of Chinese fighter jets roared over the Egyptian pyramids and could echo across the Middle East as Beijing wrapped up military drills with ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war World
  4. School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria South Africa
  5. North West road rage suspects arrested after murder of elderly couple South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Rebel Wilson rebels against being a bridesmaid and Pixar introduces ...
Floyd Shivambu describes EFF as a cult