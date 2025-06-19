Smaller producers such as Ecuador, Indonesia and Nigeria have increased exports, helping to ease the global shortfall, StoneX said, adding that gains in these countries are not enough to offset declines elsewhere.
Fears grow of fourth cocoa supply deficit, says StoneX
Expectations of recovery in Ivory Coast and Ghana 'frustrated by dry weather'
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago
Dry weather in Ivory Coast and Ghana and a disappointing cocoa harvest for the 2024/25 season are reinforcing fears of a fourth-consecutive supply deficit for the commodity, consultancy StoneX said on Wednesday.
The global cocoa market is grappling with high prices and limited supply amid weather-related uncertainty, particularly in West Africa, where nearly 70% of the world's cocoa is produced, StoneX said in a statement.
Ivory Coast and Ghana account for 60% of world cocoa production and a fall in output in the two countries during the 2023/24 crop resulted in the lowest cocoa supply in the last eight years, StoneX said.
Cocoa prices soared to record highs in December of last year and while prices have declined during the first half of 2025, they remain well above pre-2023 levels.
In both countries "initial expectations of recovery in the following season (2024/25) were frustrated by the drier weather, with a loss of harvest pace in the intermediate season", StoneX said.
Smaller producers such as Ecuador, Indonesia and Nigeria have increased exports, helping to ease the global shortfall, StoneX said, adding that gains in these countries are not enough to offset declines elsewhere.
Slower advance sales for the 2025/26 crop by state agencies in both Ivory Coast and Ghana are adding to uncertainty, StoneX said.
The advance sales are key to assuring producer pricing policies and indirectly signal production expectations, the consultancy said, adding the delay has heightened concerns for the next harvest.
However, near-normal rainfall in major growing regions during the 2025/26 crop could allow for the industry to recover, StoneX analysts said in the statement.
"If the favourable climate trend continues, combined with high prices and greater scope for investment in crop management, there is room for a recovery," the statement said, adding it was still too early to be certain.
Reuters
