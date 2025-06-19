Africa

Fears grow of fourth cocoa supply deficit, says StoneX

Expectations of recovery in Ivory Coast and Ghana 'frustrated by dry weather'

19 June 2025 - 14:50 By Oliver Griffin
Farmers sit by a pile of cocoa pods at a farm in San Pedro, western Ivory Coast. The global cocoa market is grappling with high prices and limited supply amid weather-related uncertainty, particularly in West Africa, where nearly 70% of the world's cocoa is produced, according to StoneX. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Luc Gnago

Dry weather in Ivory Coast and Ghana and a disappointing cocoa harvest for the 2024/25 season are reinforcing fears of a fourth-consecutive supply deficit for the commodity, consultancy StoneX said on Wednesday.

The global cocoa market is grappling with high prices and limited supply amid weather-related uncertainty, particularly in West Africa, where nearly 70% of the world's cocoa is produced, StoneX said in a statement.

Ivory Coast and Ghana account for 60% of world cocoa production and a fall in output in the two countries during the 2023/24 crop resulted in the lowest cocoa supply in the last eight years, StoneX said.

Cocoa prices soared to record highs in December of last year and while prices have declined during the first half of 2025, they remain well above pre-2023 levels.

In both countries "initial expectations of recovery in the following season (2024/25) were frustrated by the drier weather, with a loss of harvest pace in the intermediate season", StoneX said.

