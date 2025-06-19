A senior Kenyan official said foreign diplomatic missions must be protected by Iran and Israel after a strike on Tel Aviv's Ramat Gan area on Thursday hit within several hundred metres of the East African country's embassy.
"Foreign missions are inviolable under international law and must be excluded and protected from armed conflict at all times," Korir Sing'Oei, the principal secretary at Kenya's foreign affairs ministry, told Reuters.
Sing'Oei also shared a message from Kenya's ambassador to Israel saying embassy staff had been working from home and were safe.
Kenya urges respect for diplomatic missions after strike near Israel embassy
Image: REUTERS/Chen Kalifa
