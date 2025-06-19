Africa

Kenya urges respect for diplomatic missions after strike near Israel embassy

19 June 2025 - 17:20 By Ammu Kannampilly
A drone photo shows the damage at the impacted site following missile attack from Iran on Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 19 2025.
A drone photo shows the damage at the impacted site following missile attack from Iran on Ramat Gan, Israel, on June 19 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Chen Kalifa

A senior Kenyan official said foreign diplomatic missions must be protected by Iran and Israel after a strike on Tel Aviv's Ramat Gan area on Thursday hit within several hundred metres of the East African country's embassy.

"Foreign missions are inviolable under international law and must be excluded and protected from armed conflict at all times," Korir Sing'Oei, the principal secretary at Kenya's foreign affairs ministry, told Reuters.

Sing'Oei also shared a message from Kenya's ambassador to Israel saying embassy staff had been working from home and were safe.

