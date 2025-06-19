Africa

Morocco to review Turkish trade deal over expanding deficit, say sources

19 June 2025 - 16:50 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An employee works at a textile factory in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo.
An employee works at a textile factory in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Morocco is planning to review its trade agreement with Turkey and push for more Turkish investment to offset an expanding trade deficit driven largely by Turkish fabric imports, two sources told Reuters.

Omar Hjira, the Moroccan cabinet member in charge of trade, will soon visit Turkey — Morocco's sixth-biggest trading partner — to discuss measures aimed at mitigating the $3bn (R54.22bn) deficit, the sources, who attended a meeting with Hjira, said on Tuesday.

They asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Morocco's trade and industry ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Initially signed in 2004, Morocco and Turkey introduced amendments to their free trade deal five years ago, including a 90% tariff on Turkish textile and clothing imports to protect Moroccan manufacturers and jobs.

Morocco invests in desalination, waterways to mitigate drought

Morocco is accelerating investments in desalination plants, water transfer projects and new dams to mitigate prolonged drought and meet rising demand ...
News
1 day ago

Moroccan companies still import large volumes of Turkish fabric, however, to meet the needs of the country's apparel sector.

Morocco's overall trade deficit widened 22.8% to 109-billion dirhams (R215.34bn) in the first four months this year, according to official data.

The deficit expanded 7% to 306-billion dirhams (R604.53bn) last year, and Morocco's deficit with Turkey was its third-largest after the US and China.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Turkey ups border security as Iran-Israel conflict rages

Turkey says intense security precautions have been taken via additional measures at all its borders, including with Iran.
News
4 hours ago

Hotel groups Hilton and Marriott announce African expansion plans

US hotel chains Hilton and Marriott have announced African expansion drives to tap into the continent's rapid tourism growth.
News
8 hours ago

MKP backs Morocco’s Western Sahara claim and diverges from ANC stance

Policy document calls for restored bilateral relations between SA and Morocco.
Politics
6 days ago

China says it will remove all tariffs on African exports to boost trade

China will negotiate and sign a new economic pact with Africa that will get rid of all tariffs on the 53 African states it has diplomatic ties with, ...
News
6 days ago

Ghana endorses Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Ghana said on Thursday it views a Moroccan autonomy plan as the sole basis to settle the Western Sahara dispute within the framework of the UN, ...
News
1 week ago

Morocco's OCP to produce 3-million tons of green fertilisers by 2027

Moroccan phosphates and fertilisers producer OCP plans to produce 3-million metric tons of fertilisers using renewable energy by 2027 to reduce its ...
News
4 weeks ago

French development agency to invest in Morocco-ruled Western Sahara

The French Development Agency says it will invest €150m (R3.05bn) in Western Sahara in 2025-2026, following Paris's recognition of Morocco's ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  5. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa

Latest Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: Kenyan protestors clash with police over killing of blogger | ...
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS