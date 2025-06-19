Mozambique welcomes 10 new black rhinos to Zinave National Park

An agreement was reached on the rhinos sourced from the Ithala Game Reserve and Ezemvelo's Black Rhino Expansion Project. The rhinos were first translocated to Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park where they were prepared for the 48-hour trip to Zinave National Park.

“South Africa’s successes in rhino conservation and the implementation of anti-poaching and anti-trafficking efforts have stabilised its rhino populations, thereby placing the country as a source of rhino for range states in Africa who wish to grow populations of rhinos, as is the case with this translocation,” said George.

George added that the export and import of black rhinos is done in compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora’s legislation of both countries.

The director-general of ANAC, Pejul Calenga, expressed his gratitude and added that this was the first translocation of rhinos to Mozambique.

“We thank the South African government and all partners involved. We would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to protecting Mozambique’s conservation areas and to invite all friends of conservation, as well as tourists, to visit our country,” said Calenga.

The CEO of Ezemvelo, Sihle Mkhize, said the project began in 2024 when Ezemvelo’s renowned game capture unit expertly captured the rhinos selected for the translocation and made a commitment to secure a future for rhinos in Africa.

“The animals selected from various game reserves were given the highest level of care while kept in holding bomas awaiting favourable conditions for the road transfer. It makes us proud to have once again translocated healthy and well-cared-for animals, continuing our proud tradition,” said Mkhize.

During the loading of the rhinos, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment management inspectors and Border Management Authority (BMA) officials assisted successfully with the proper permits and compliance.

The translocation was financially supported by the UK People's Postcode Lottery.

“We believe in supporting the rewilding of critically endangered species like the black rhino and creating lasting impact for people and the planet. This historic translocation to Zinave National Park simply wouldn’t have happened without People’s Postcode Lottery players”, said its MD, Clara Govier.

Mozambique minister of agriculture, environment and fisheries Roberto Albino added that Zinave National Park now hosts viable breeding populations of both black and white rhinos.

“We extend our gratitude to the South African government and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for their generous donation of 10 critically endangered black rhinos. The successful translocation of these rhinos to Zinave National Park not only enhances biodiversity but also reinforces our commitment to establishing Mozambique’s only ‘big five’ national park”, he added.

TimesLIVE