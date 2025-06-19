Africa

Nigeria to introduce real-time tracking for oil export shipments

19 June 2025 - 11:50 By Isaac Anyaogu
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Cranes sit at an oil rig facility in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 13 2025.
Cranes sit at an oil rig facility in Lagos, Nigeria, on June 13 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Sodiq Adelakun

Nigeria's oil regulator is set to bring in a new rule that requires oil producers to obtain an export permit, vessel clearance and a unique identification number to enable real-time tracking of cargoes, based on regulations seen by Reuters.

The government said the updated regulations are designed to enable real-time monitoring of oil cargo exports, aiming to combat theft and under-declaration at export terminals, and thereby significantly enhance government revenue.

The new rules mark a significant departure from the previous system which only required producers to declare cargoes to customs authorities for export permit issuance.

"The new guidelines represent a significant step toward a more transparent, accountable and efficient oil export regime in Nigeria," the spokesperson for the regulator said.

Reinforcing the necessity of these changes, Ayodele Oni, an energy lawyer at Lagos-based Bloomfield law firm, said the previous system was not equipped for real-time tracking.

Nigeria's Dangote refinery to supply fuel directly, challenging local traders

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery will in August begin directly begin supplying fuel to retail stations, manufacturers, telecoms firms and other large ...
News
2 days ago

"This deficiency led to issues such as under-reporting, theft, revenue loss and mismatches in export data," Oni said.

Under the revised framework, known as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Advance Cargo Declaration Regulation, exporters must file comprehensive details of the vessel and cargo in advance, including the consignee, port destination, tonnage and estimated time of arrival.

Strict compliance with these new regulations is mandatory and non-compliance carries potential penalties of up to $20,000 (R360,876).

Reuters

MORE:

IN PICS | Charred bodies, shattered lives after gunmen kill 100 in Nigeria

The gunmen attacked after dark and chased farmer Fidelis Adidi away from the central Nigerian village of Yelwata.
News
1 day ago

Nigeria's $5bn oil-backed loan from Aramco 'delayed by oil price drop'

Nigeria and Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco are struggling to reach an agreement on a record $5bn (R88.63bn) oil-backed loan after a recent decline ...
News
1 week ago

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery extends US crude buying spree into July

Nigeria's Dangote oil refinery will import at least 5-million barrels of US WTI crude oil in July, three trading sources told Reuters, extending its ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  2. WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated South Africa
  3. WATCH | Bushiri says he prophesied Israel-Iran war World
  4. School pupil fatally stabbed in Pretoria South Africa
  5. North West road rage suspects arrested after murder of elderly couple South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Rebel Wilson rebels against being a bridesmaid and Pixar introduces ...
Floyd Shivambu describes EFF as a cult