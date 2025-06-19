Africa

Rwanda, DRC initial peace agreement ahead of signing next week

19 June 2025 - 13:50 By Daphne Psaledakis, Ange Kasongo and Anait Miridzhanian
The M23 group seized parts of eastern DRC earlier this year. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ARLETTE BASHIZI

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) technical teams initialed a draft peace agreement that is expected to be signed next week, the two countries and the US said on Wednesday, aiming for an end to fighting in eastern DRC.

The provisional agreement, announced in a joint statement, could mark a breakthrough in talks held by President Donald Trump's administration to end the fighting in eastern DRC and bring billions of dollars of Western investment to the region, which is rich in minerals including tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.

The provisional agreement, reached after three days of talks, addresses territorial integrity and a prohibition of hostilities and the disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups, according to the statement.

The agreement also includes provisions on the establishment of a joint security mechanism that incorporates a proposal discussed by the parties last year under Angolan mediation.

The ministerial signing of the agreement is scheduled for June 27.

Rwandan and DRC experts reached an agreement twice last year under Angola mediation on the withdrawal of Rwandan troops and joint operations against the Rwandan Hutu rebel group FDLR, but ministers from both countries failed to endorse the deal.

Angola stepped down in March from its position as a mediator between the parties involved in an escalating Rwanda-backed rebel offensive in eastern DRC after several attempts to resolve the conflict.

Fighting in eastern DRC escalated this year as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels staged an advance that saw it seize the region's two largest cities, raising fears of a wider conflict.

DRC says Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms.

Rwanda has long denied helping M23, saying its forces are acting in self-defence against DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide that killed around 1-million people, mostly ethnic Tutsis.

Reuters

