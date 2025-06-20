The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to work together against terrorism, marking a possible thawing of relations with the three breakaway states.
The three withdrew from the West African regional bloc last year, in what was seen as a blow to efforts to reduce trade barriers, allow free movement and fight a growing threat from Islamist militants across the region.
"We have secured an understanding ... on the need to work together to build confidence to collectively confront terrorism and violent extremism," Ecowas president Omar Touray said at a summit in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.
He said they also agreed to sustain gains made under Ecowas protocols relating to economic integration and development.
Violence fuelled by a decade-long fight with Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State has worsened since the three countries' militaries seized power in a series of coups from 2020 to 2023.
After leaving Ecowas — the Economic Community of West African States — the three set up the Alliance of Sahel States.
Reuters
Ecowas agrees to counterterrorism push with West African junta states
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS
The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to work together against terrorism, marking a possible thawing of relations with the three breakaway states.
The three withdrew from the West African regional bloc last year, in what was seen as a blow to efforts to reduce trade barriers, allow free movement and fight a growing threat from Islamist militants across the region.
"We have secured an understanding ... on the need to work together to build confidence to collectively confront terrorism and violent extremism," Ecowas president Omar Touray said at a summit in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.
He said they also agreed to sustain gains made under Ecowas protocols relating to economic integration and development.
Violence fuelled by a decade-long fight with Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State has worsened since the three countries' militaries seized power in a series of coups from 2020 to 2023.
After leaving Ecowas — the Economic Community of West African States — the three set up the Alliance of Sahel States.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Niger to nationalise Somair uranium venture operated by France's Orano
Mali starts construction of Russian-backed gold refinery
Mali says two more army posts attacked as jihadist violence escalates
Nigeria's defence chief proposes fencing borders to curb insecurity
JNIM insurgents kill dozens in Mali base and attack Timbuktu, say sources
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos