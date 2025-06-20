Africa

Ecowas agrees to counterterrorism push with West African junta states

20 June 2025 - 17:30 By Camillus Eboh
Niger foreign minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Burkina Faso foreign minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore attend a joint news conference following a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday April 3 2025. File photo.
Niger foreign minister Bakary Yaou Sangare, Mali's foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Burkina Faso foreign minister Karamoko Jean Marie Traore attend a joint news conference following a meeting in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday April 3 2025.
Image: Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to work together against terrorism, marking a possible thawing of relations with the three breakaway states.

The three withdrew from the West African regional bloc last year, in what was seen as a blow to efforts to reduce trade barriers, allow free movement and fight a growing threat from Islamist militants across the region.

"We have secured an understanding ... on the need to work together to build confidence to collectively confront terrorism and violent extremism," Ecowas president Omar Touray said at a summit in Nigeria's capital, Abuja.

He said they also agreed to sustain gains made under Ecowas protocols relating to economic integration and development.

Violence fuelled by a decade-long fight with Islamist groups linked to Al Qaeda and Islamic State has worsened since the three countries' militaries seized power in a series of coups from 2020 to 2023.

After leaving Ecowas — the Economic Community of West African States — the three set up the Alliance of Sahel States.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Niger to nationalise Somair uranium venture operated by France's Orano

Niger's government announced plans to nationalise the Somair uranium joint venture operated by French nuclear fuels company Orano, according to a ...
News
7 hours ago

Mali starts construction of Russian-backed gold refinery

Mali began construction of a new Russian-backed gold refinery on Monday, which the West African country's military leader said would take it closer ...
News
2 days ago

Mali says two more army posts attacked as jihadist violence escalates

Islamist militants hit two more military installations on Wednesday and Thursday, Mali's army said, the latest in a quick spate of attacks that the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Nigeria's defence chief proposes fencing borders to curb insecurity

Nigeria's defence chief on Tuesday called for the country's borders with its four neighbours to be completely fenced to curb the entrance of armed ...
News
2 weeks ago

JNIM insurgents kill dozens in Mali base and attack Timbuktu, say sources

An Al Qaeda-linked jihadist group active in West Africa's Sahel region has claimed an attack on a military base in Mali on Sunday that two sources ...
News
2 weeks ago
