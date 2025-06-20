Heineken's DRC unit, Bralima, still operates in other parts of the country not affected by the conflict, the company said, adding it would continue assessing the evolving situation.
Heineken loses operational control of facilities in DRC's war-hit east
Heineken has lost operational control and withdrawn its staff from its facilities in conflict-affected areas of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Dutch brewer said on Friday.
The beverages giant said in March its operations in three eastern cities would remain suspended until it was safe to reopen, after some of its breweries were hit and its depots raided during fighting between the army and rebels.
But on Friday, the beer maker said the situation had deteriorated further, and that armed personnel had taken control of its facilities in Bukavu and Goma — eastern DRC's two biggest cities, now under rebel control — and nearby areas.
“The conditions required to operate responsibly and safely are no longer present and as of June 12, we have lost operational control,” it said in a statement.
Rwanda, DRC initial peace agreement ahead of signing next week
Heineken's DRC unit, Bralima, still operates in other parts of the country not affected by the conflict, the company said, adding it would continue assessing the evolving situation.
The group owns four breweries in DRCo, producing Heineken beer as well as other popular brands like Primus and Amstel. The Bukavu facilities employed about 1,000 people both directly and indirectly, it had said previously.
“Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our employees,” its Friday statement said. “We have withdrawn all remaining staff from these sites and we have continued to support them financially.”
Nearly 14% of Heineken's total revenues come from its businesses in the Middle East and Africa, where the DRC, with its population of more than 100-million, is a large market.
Its operations in the cities of Goma, Bukavu and Uvira had together previously accounted for roughly a third of Heineken's business in the DRC.
Fighting in eastern DRC escalated this year as the M23 rebel group staged a rapid advance that raised fears of a wider conflict. The DRC says Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms. Rwanda has long denied helping M23.
The two countries and the US said on Wednesday their technical teams initialled a draft peace agreement that is expected to be signed next week.
Reuters
