Africa

Kenyan court sentences two men to 30 years in prison for aiding 2019 hotel attack

20 June 2025 - 07:00 By Humphrey Malalo and Vincent Mumo
Hussein Mohammed Abdile attends a court session in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 19 2025. He was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment after he was found guilty of aiding a 2019 attack by al Qaeda-linked militants at the Dusit hotel that killed 21 people in 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Image: REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced two men to 30 years in prison for aiding a 2019 attack by militant members of the al Shabaab group on a hotel and office complex in Nairobi that killed 21 people.

Hussein Mohammed Abdile and Mohamed Abdi Ali were convicted in May on charges of facilitation and conspiracy to commit an act of terrorism for helping the al Qaeda-linked Islamist group.

They had pleaded not guilty.

Al Shabaab regularly carries out attacks in Kenya to try to pressure the government to withdraw peacekeeping troops from Somalia, where al Shabaab is waging an insurgency to try to seize power.

Prosecutors said Abdile and Ali helped two attackers obtain forged identity cards that allowed them to escape from a refugee camp and provided financial support.

Abdile and Ali have 14 days to appeal their sentences.

Delivering her ruling on Thursday, judge Diana Mochache said without their involvement, the attack may not have happened.

“Without financiers, facilitators and sympathisers, terrorists cannot actualise their activities,” Mochache said.

In the January 2019 attack, gunmen stormed the Dusit complex in Nairobi, triggering an assault and siege that lasted more than 12 hours.

The Kenyan government said at the time it had killed all the attackers.

Reuters

