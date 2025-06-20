Niger to nationalise Somair uranium venture operated by France's Orano

Niger's government announced plans to nationalise the Somair uranium joint venture operated by French nuclear fuels company Orano, according to a statement read out on national television in the West African nation on Thursday.
The decision is an escalation of a dispute between the Niger government and the French company, following a deterioration of relations between France and Niger after a military coup in July 2023.
The statement cited a series of grievances including the expiration of the latest mining agreement in December 2023.
"Faced with this irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behaviour by Orano, a company owned by the French state — a state openly hostile toward Niger since July 26 2023 ... the government of Niger has decided, in full sovereignty, to nationalise Somair," it said.
A spokesperson for Orano declined to comment.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Niger targets jihadist financing, kills 13 in illegal gold mine raids
Orano holds a 63% stake in Somair, while Niger's state-owned Sopamin owns the remainder — but the French operator has been shut out since the military-led government seized control of the uranium mine.
Orano, which has been pursuing arbitration against Niger and has filed lawsuits in the country against the state's actions, has been warning of government interference at Somair, which it said was damaging the mine's financial situation.
According to a Financial Times report in May, the company was also exploring the potential sale of its stake in the uranium venture.
Reuters
