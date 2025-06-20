Africa

Niger to nationalise Somair uranium venture operated by France's Orano

20 June 2025 - 13:30 By Boureima Balima
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Orano, which has been pursuing arbitration against Niger and has filed lawsuits in the country against the state's actions. File photo.
Orano, which has been pursuing arbitration against Niger and has filed lawsuits in the country against the state's actions. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Niger's government announced plans to nationalise the Somair uranium joint venture operated by French nuclear fuels company Orano, according to a statement read out on national television in the West African nation on Thursday.

The decision is an escalation of a dispute between the Niger government and the French company, following a deterioration of relations between France and Niger after a military coup in July 2023.

The statement cited a series of grievances including the expiration of the latest mining agreement in December 2023.

"Faced with this irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behaviour by Orano, a company owned by the French state — a state openly hostile toward Niger since July 26 2023 ... the government of Niger has decided, in full sovereignty, to nationalise Somair," it said.

A spokesperson for Orano declined to comment.

Niger targets jihadist financing, kills 13 in illegal gold mine raids

Niger's army has raided jihadist-controlled informal mining sites in the country's west, killing more than a dozen insurgents and seizing material ...
News
2 days ago

Orano holds a 63% stake in Somair, while Niger's state-owned Sopamin owns the remainder — but the French operator has been shut out since the military-led government seized control of the uranium mine.

Orano, which has been pursuing arbitration against Niger and has filed lawsuits in the country against the state's actions, has been warning of government interference at Somair, which it said was damaging the mine's financial situation.

According to a Financial Times report in May, the company was also exploring the potential sale of its stake in the uranium venture.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Gold mining companies in Ghana, Ivory Coast resist tax hikes: sources

Gold miners operating in Ghana and Ivory Coast are refusing to comply with tax increases imposed this year, saying the new regulations flout their ...
News
1 day ago

Togo suspends RFI, France 24 for three months: communications authority

Togo has suspended broadcasts of French state-funded international news outlets RFI and France 24 for three months, its communications authority said ...
News
1 day ago

Mali starts construction of Russian-backed gold refinery

Mali began construction of a new Russian-backed gold refinery on Monday, which the West African country's military leader said would take it closer ...
News
2 days ago

Guinea revokes 46 mining licences, signalling stricter oversight of major operators

Guinea has revoked the licences of 46 mining companies operating in the country, a government source told Reuters on Thursday, while another said it ...
News
1 month ago

Guinea moves to cancel EGA's mining licence, sources say

Guinea has initiated a process to withdraw Emirates Global Aluminium's mining licence in the West African nation, two people with knowledge of the ...
News
1 month ago

Niger security forces search Orano offices and seize phones, sources say

Security forces in Niger have searched the offices of uranium miner Orano's local subsidiaries, seizing phones and equipment, two sources told ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS