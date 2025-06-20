The Opec Fund For International Development has pledged to provide more than $1bn (R18.04bn) in funding to Africa and developing countries elsewhere as part of a broader $2bn (R36.09bn) pledge by Arab nations over the next five years.
The fund, founded by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to fund projects in non-Opec member states, also laid out a new trade finance initiative to help countries secure imports and liquidity during periods of turmoil.
It comes as the US and a number of European countries reduce the amount of bilateral aid they provide to poorer countries around the world.
The Vienna-based fund announced on Wednesday around $720m (R12.99bn) in new financing to support development efforts across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and the signing of $362m (R6.53bn) in new loan agreements. The agreements include:
- $300m (R5.41bn) for Rwanda over the next three years;
- programmes worth $65m (R1.17bn) in Ivory Coast; and
- $40m (R721.8m) for the Uganda-based East African Development Bank.
Opec Fund commits $1bn in new financing for developing nations
Rwanda, Ivory Coast and Uganda among beneficiaries
There was also a cooperation agreement with the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for infrastructure, energy and human development projects and the formalisation of a tie-up with the Islamic Organization for Food Security on climate-resilient agriculture.
The Opec Fund hosted the annual meeting of the heads of institutions of the Arab Coordination Group (ACG) this week.
The roundtable resulted in an ACG joint pledge of $2bn financing over the next five years.
A dedicated Arab Donors Roundtable on the Sahel also discussed greater support for the region's urgent challenges such as drought.
