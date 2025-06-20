Africa

Rwanda arrests opposition leader Victoire Ingabire: investigative body

20 June 2025 - 12:30 By Elias Biryabarema
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rwandan opposition politician and leader of the unregistered Development And Liberty For All party Victoire Ingabire talks to Rwandan lawyer and opposition politician Bernard Ntaganda, inside the high court in Kigali, Rwanda, on June 19 2025.
Rwandan opposition politician and leader of the unregistered Development And Liberty For All party Victoire Ingabire talks to Rwandan lawyer and opposition politician Bernard Ntaganda, inside the high court in Kigali, Rwanda, on June 19 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

Rwanda has arrested prominent opposition leader Victoire Ingabire, who is being held at a detention facility in the capital Kigali on charges of inciting the public and creating a criminal organisation, a state investigative agency said.

Ingabire was freed in 2018 after serving six years of a 15-year jail sentence handed to her in 2012 following her conviction on charges related to conspiring to form an armed group and seeking to minimise the 1994 genocide.

She is now accused of "playing a role in creating a criminal organisation and engaging in acts that incite public disorder", the Rwanda Investigations Bureau said in a statement late on Thursday.

It did not say when she would be charged in court.

Rwanda, DRC initial peace agreement ahead of signing next week

Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo technical teams initialed a draft peace agreement that is expected to be signed next week, the two countries ...
News
23 hours ago

Ingabire, who heads unregistered opposition party DALFA–Umurinzi, returned from exile in the Netherlands to contest a presidential election in 2010 but was barred from standing after being accused of genocide denial.

Last year President Paul Kagame, in power for a quarter of a century, won re-election after securing 99.18% of the vote, according to the electoral body.

Kagame is lauded for transforming Rwanda from the ruins of the 1994 genocide to a thriving economy but his reputation has also been tainted by longstanding accusations of rights abuses and supporting rebels in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

He denies the allegations.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Rwanda plans 21% increase in spending next fiscal year

Rwanda plans overall spending of 7-trillion Rwandan francs (R87.73bn) next fiscal year, 21% more than this year, finance minister Yusuf Murangwa said ...
News
6 days ago

Rwanda quits Central African bloc in dispute with DRC

Rwanda says it will withdraw from the Economic Community of Central African States, underscoring diplomatic tensions in the region over an offensive ...
News
1 week ago

US wants Rwandan troops out of DRC before peace deal signed, sources say

The US is promoting a deal that would require Rwanda to pull troops from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo before the two sides sign a peace ...
News
1 week ago

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels executed civilians in DRC: Human Rights Watch

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo executed at least 21 civilians over two days in February in the eastern city of Goma, Human ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg residents urged to register for free electricity before end of July South Africa
  2. Father of six behind bars for life after brutal rape spree in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 90 people found living in Houghton property meant for single family South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Woman 'assaulted' at Sandton mall in fight over missing phone South Africa
  5. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news

Latest Videos

Gazan mother risks life on failed trip to find food for her kids | REUTERS
'Major anomaly': Elon Musk's Starship rocket blows up again | REUTERS