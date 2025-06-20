The World Bank is urging "radical" debt transparency for developing countries and their lenders to stave off future crises, it said in a report released on Friday.
The bank wants to broaden the depth and detail of what sovereign countries disclose regarding new loans, as more of them enter complex, off-budget borrowing deals due to global market turmoil.
"When hidden debt surfaces, financing dries up and terms worsen," World Bank senior managing director Axel van Trotsenburg said in a statement. "Radical debt transparency, which makes timely and reliable information accessible, is fundamental to break the cycle."
The bank wants countries to make legal and regulatory reforms that mandate transparency when signing new loan contracts and to share more granular debt data. It also wants:
- more regular audits;
- the public release of debt restructuring terms;
- for creditors to open their loan and guarantee books; and
- better tools for international financial institutions to detect misreporting.
World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency for developing countries
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The World Bank and other multilateral banks have been pressing for years to improve lending transparency. The proportion of low-income countries reporting some debt data is now above 75%, up from below 60% in 2020. But only 25% of them disclose loan-level information.
As financing costs spike due to trade wars and geopolitical risk, more countries are using arrangements such as central bank swaps and collateralised transactions that complicate reporting. For example:
The bank said broader loan coverage and deeper loan-by-loan disclosures would enable the international community to fully assess public debt exposure.
Reuters
