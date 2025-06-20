Africa

World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency for developing countries

20 June 2025 - 16:30 By Libby George
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pose for a photo with Africa Finance Corporation CEO Samaila Zubairu, World Bank president Ajay Banga, Zambia's finance minister Hakainde Musokotwane, AU Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Tanzania's Vice-President Philip Mpango, DRC PM Judith Tuluka Suminwa, Angola's foreign minister Tete Antonio, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva and African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina at 'The Mattei Plan for Africa and the Global Gateway: A common effort with the African Continent' summit in Rome, Italy, on June 20 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The World Bank is urging "radical" debt transparency for developing countries and their lenders to stave off future crises, it said in a report released on Friday.

The bank wants to broaden the depth and detail of what sovereign countries disclose regarding new loans, as more of them enter complex, off-budget borrowing deals due to global market turmoil.

"When hidden debt surfaces, financing dries up and terms worsen," World Bank senior managing director Axel van Trotsenburg said in a statement. "Radical debt transparency, which makes timely and reliable information accessible, is fundamental to break the cycle."

The bank wants countries to make legal and regulatory reforms that mandate transparency when signing new loan contracts and to share more granular debt data. It also wants:

  • more regular audits;
  • the public release of debt restructuring terms;
  • for creditors to open their loan and guarantee books; and
  • better tools for international financial institutions to detect misreporting.

 

Opec Fund commits $1bn in new financing for developing nations

The Opec Fund For International Development has pledged to provide more than $1bn (R18.04bn) in funding to Africa and developing countries elsewhere ...
News
1 hour ago

The World Bank and other multilateral banks have been pressing for years to improve lending transparency. The proportion of low-income countries reporting some debt data is now above 75%, up from below 60% in 2020. But only 25% of them disclose loan-level information.

As financing costs spike due to trade wars and geopolitical risk, more countries are using arrangements such as central bank swaps and collateralised transactions that complicate reporting. For example:

  • Senegal has used private debt placements as it negotiates with the International Monetary Fund over misreporting of its previous debts;
  • Cameroon and Gabon have also used what are known as "off-screen" deals;
  • Angola recently had to pay a $200m margin call after a rout in its bond prices; and
  • in Nigeria, the central bank disclosed in early 2023 that billions of US dollars of its foreign exchange reserves were tied up in complex financial contracts negotiated by the previous leadership.

The bank said broader loan coverage and deeper loan-by-loan disclosures would enable the international community to fully assess public debt exposure.

Reuters

