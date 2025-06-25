Africa

US envoy plays down Africa tariff, visa concerns, affirms Lobito commitment

25 June 2025 - 13:02 By Miguel Gomes
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
“There is no visitation ban,” ambassador Troy Fitrell said during a press conference at the US-Africa Business Summit in Angola. File photo.
“There is no visitation ban,” ambassador Troy Fitrell said during a press conference at the US-Africa Business Summit in Angola. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Denys Bilytskyi

The top US diplomat for Africa on Tuesday dismissed allegations of unfair US trade practices and said funding delays would not derail a key railway project connecting Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

AU officials on Monday questioned how Africa could deepen trade ties with the US under what they called “abusive” tariff proposals and tightening visa conditions largely targeting travellers from Africa.

“There is no visitation ban,” ambassador Troy Fitrell said during a press conference at the US-Africa Business Summit in Luanda. He said US consulates continue issuing visas regularly, though some now come with shorter validity periods due to concerns over overstays.

Several African business and political leaders have raised concerns about a sharp drop in visa approvals, particularly for travellers from West Africa, since late 2023.

Washington's tariff plans have also added to cooling diplomatic ties with African countries, as some economies — including Lesotho and Madagascar — warned that even a baseline 10% levy could threaten critical exports such as apparel and minerals.

But Fitrell said the proposed US import tariffs were not yet implemented and negotiations were ongoing to create a more reciprocal trading environment, including through the renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies

On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has become an unlikely staging post for Ukraine's increasingly global struggle with its adversary Russia.
News
4 hours ago

The initiative grants qualifying African nations duty-free access to the US market and is due to expire in September.

Fitrell also reaffirmed his country's commitment to the Lobito corridor railway project, which links Angola's coast to copper-rich Zambia and the DRC.

“It's not at risk,” he said, describing it as a “win-win” for US investors and African economies and underscoring its significance for regional integration.

The Trump administration has axed swathes of US foreign aid for Africa as part of a plan to curb spending it considers wasteful.

Angolan President João Lourenço, addressing more than 2,000 government and business leaders at the summit, said US companies should shift from aid to investment-driven partnerships.

“It is time to replace the logic of aid with the logic of investment and trade,” Lourenço said, urging diversification into sectors such as automotive manufacturing, shipbuilding, tourism, cement and steel production.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Funding crisis stalls UN probe into possible war crimes in DRC

A UN-mandated commission investigating suspected human rights violations and war crimes in Democratic Republic of Congo cannot proceed due to a ...
News
5 hours ago

Trump administration weighs adding 25 African countries to travel ban

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering significantly expanding its travel restrictions by potentially banning citizens of 36 ...
News
1 week ago

Officials from Sudan, Chad, Somalia express dismay at Trump travel ban

Officials and residents in countries whose citizens will soon be banned from visiting the US expressed dismay and disbelief on Thursday at President ...
News
2 weeks ago

US shifting Africa strategy to 'trade, not aid', says envoy Troy Fitrell

US envoys in Africa will be rated on commercial deals struck, not aid spent, a senior state department official says, touting it as the new strategy ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. Israel says Iran violated ceasefire announced by Trump, orders new strikes World
  4. IN PICS | A walk through the Gupta's properties before auction day South Africa
  5. Six extortion suspects killed in shoot-out with police in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie on IGNITION GT
US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS