Africa

Afreximbank could turn to 'friendly' countries if downgraded to junk: official

26 June 2025 - 14:45 By Elisha Bala-Gbogbo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Fitch has warned investors that another downgrade could come if Afreximbank, which is battling to avoid taking losses on lending to countries including Ghana and Zambia, has to restructure loans to member countries. File photo.
Fitch has warned investors that another downgrade could come if Afreximbank, which is battling to avoid taking losses on lending to countries including Ghana and Zambia, has to restructure loans to member countries. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/REINHARD KRAUSE

Another downgrade to Afreximbank's credit rating could lead it to turn to "friendly" countries such as China for funding, its chief economist said on Wednesday.

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the bank to BBB- earlier this month — one notch above "junk" — citing high credit risks and weak risk-management policies.

Fitch later warned investors that another downgrade could come if Afreximbank, which is battling to avoid taking losses on lending to countries including Ghana and Zambia, has to restructure loans to member countries.

"We can get financing from more friendly countries and those that understand our market better, and they won't come up with all these long hoops we have to jump (through) to get financing," Afreximbank's chief economist, Yemi Kale, said at the bank's annual meeting in Abuja, Nigeria.

He added: "For example we don't have to go to the euro market, we have a good relationship with China."

Afreximbank increasingly likely to take hit on loans, says JPMorgan

The chances of Afreximbank getting involved in a debt restructuring have increased, JPMorgan said on Tuesday, a development that could prompt ratings ...
News
1 week ago

Kale also said the bank could turn to African countries for more cash if needed, and that, while a downgrade could boost its borrowing costs, the impact would not be significant due to other available funding sources.

The bank's annual meeting, where it will choose a new president, comes in the midst of a dispute with Zambia and Ghana over whether its loans to those nations are in scope for restructuring.

Afreximbank maintains that it is a multilateral lender with "preferred creditor status" that shields it from taking losses on its loans, but both countries have said they want to restructure the loans.

Reuters

MORE:

Ethiopia central bank says foreign banks can apply for licences

International banks and investors can apply for a licence to operate in Ethiopia immediately, according to a central bank statement, capping the ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies

On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has become an unlikely staging post for Ukraine's increasingly global struggle with its adversary Russia.
News
1 day ago

South Africa agrees to $1.5bn World Bank loan to upgrade infrastructure

The government hopes the loan will ease transport bottlenecks and improve energy security, but it did not provide details of specific projects the ...
News
3 days ago

AU agency says Fitch’s downgrade of Afreximbank is ‘flawed’

An African Union credit review body has questioned Fitch ratings agency's downgrade of Africa Export-Import Bank last week, saying it was based on a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Afreximbank tells investors Ghana up to date on loans, risking creditors' ire

Afreximbank has signalled that Ghana has kept up loan repayments to it, two sources told Reuters, potentially setting Accra on a collision course ...
News
3 weeks ago

Ghana ‘caught in the middle’ over debt

Afreximbank has signalled that Ghana has kept up loan repayments to it, two sources told Reuters, potentially setting Accra on a collision course ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Afreximbank earmarks $3bn to support locally refined oil, gas products

The African Export–Import Bank, a key investor in oil and gas projects, has earmarked $3bn (R58.29bn) to finance the purchase of refined products ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa
  4. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82 South Africa

Latest Videos

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet • FRANCE 24 English
Egypt awards six new oil, gas blocks, secures $245M in exploration investments ...