Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said gas supplies will resume to factories on Friday after being halted in recent days because tensions in the Midddle East led to a shortage, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, local broadcaster Qnews reported on Wednesday the country has awarded six new oil abd gas blocks, securing $245m (R4.31bn) in exploration investments.
Egypt to resume gas supply to factories on Friday after halt
Country awards six new oil, gas blocks, secures $245m in investments: report
Image: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS
Reuters, additional reporting by Qnews
