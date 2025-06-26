Africa

Egypt to resume gas supply to factories on Friday after halt

Country awards six new oil, gas blocks, secures $245m in investments: report

26 June 2025 - 14:00 By Tala Ramadan, Nayera Abdallah and Qnews
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. File photo.
Image: AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said gas supplies will resume to factories on Friday after being halted in recent days because tensions in the Midddle East led to a shortage, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, local broadcaster Qnews reported on Wednesday the country has awarded six new oil abd gas blocks, securing $245m (R4.31bn) in exploration investments.

Reuters, additional reporting by Qnews

