Africa

Sino-Moroccan COBCO begins producing EV battery materials

26 June 2025 - 15:45 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Morocco's proximity to Europe, automotive industry, free trade deals, and available phosphates and cobalt make it attractive to Chinese EV battery makers. Stock photo.
Morocco's proximity to Europe, automotive industry, free trade deals, and available phosphates and cobalt make it attractive to Chinese EV battery makers. Stock photo.
Image: Roman Zaiets/123rf

Sino-Moroccan company COBCO said on Wednesday it had begun production at a plant for lithium-ion battery components in Jorf Lasfar, 125km south of Casablanca.

COBCO is a joint venture between Moroccan investment fund Al Mada and CNGR Advanced Materials, a battery materials producer.

Morocco's proximity to Europe, automotive industry, free trade deals, and available phosphates and cobalt make it attractive to Chinese EV battery makers.

In a first phase, the plant will produce two key components for lithium-ion batteries: nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) and precursor cathodes (pCAM), COBCO said in a statement.

The materials will be produced from nickel, cobalt and manganese, which are key components for EV batteries and stationary energy storage, it said.

Ultimately, the $2bn (R35.17bn) plant targets an annual capacity equivalent to 70 gigawatt-hours, enough to equip 1-million vehicles, a source close to the project told Reuters.

Chinese carmakers look to Africa as global winds shift

Chinese carmakers are pushing to unlock Africa's underdeveloped potential, with a focus on electric and hybrid vehicles as restrictions on exports to ...
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

The plant aims to reach an annual production capacity of 120,000 tonnes of NMC precursors and 60,000 tonnes of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathodes.

The LFP cathodes production will start "as soon as a regional LFP battery ecosystem emerges," the company said.

COBCO's plant marks a first production start in Morocco's push to be a hub for the EV battery supply chain, as it seeks to adapt its automotive sector to EV industry requirements.

Sino-European EV battery maker Gotion High Tech is building Africa's first gigafactory in Morocco, for a total investment of $6.5bn (R114.32bn), with production expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Chinese auto battery manufacturers Hailiang and Shinzoom announced last year plans to set up two separate plants near Tangier, which would produce key EV battery ingredients: copper and anodes respectively.

Chinese electric battery maker BTR New Material Group is also planning to produce key component cathodes in Tangier.

Morocco is home to Stellantis and Renault vehicle production plants, and reported a 6.3% increase in automotive sector exports to a record 157-billion dirhams (R307.34bn) in 2024, according to official figures.

READ MORE:

Morocco to review Turkish trade deal over expanding deficit, say sources

Morocco is planning to review its trade agreement with Turkey and push for more Turkish investment to offset an expanding trade deficit driven ...
News
1 week ago

Morocco invests in desalination, waterways to mitigate drought

Morocco is accelerating investments in desalination plants, water transfer projects and new dams to mitigate prolonged drought and meet rising demand ...
News
1 week ago

Airbus seeks to encroach on Royal Air Maroc's Boeing fleet renewal: sources

Royal Air Maroc has been in talks for over a year to renew its virtually all-Boeing fleet and is expected to stick with its traditional supplier for ...
News
2 weeks ago

EU picks 13 new critical material projects, including in South Africa

The EU on Wednesday announced 13 new raw material projects outside the bloc to increase its supplies of metals and minerals essential for it to stay ...
News
3 weeks ago

Nigeria to open two Chinese-backed lithium processing plants this year 

Nigeria is set to commission two major lithium processing plants this year, the country's mining minister announced on Sunday, marking a shift from ...
News
1 month ago

Morocco expects more EV battery investments

The Moroccan government is in talks to attract more electric battery manufacturers as it seeks to adapt its growing automotive sector to an ...
Motoring
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa
  4. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82 South Africa

Latest Videos

James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet • FRANCE 24 English
Egypt awards six new oil, gas blocks, secures $245M in exploration investments ...