Africa

WATCH | Three dead, dozens injured after fall from upper stand in Algeria

26 June 2025 - 10:50 By Chiranjit Ojha and Ahmad El Ghannam
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Three spectators died and more than 70 were injured after falling from the upper stand of the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, the Algerian ministry of health said on Sunday. Stock photo.
Three spectators died and more than 70 were injured after falling from the upper stand of the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, the Algerian ministry of health said on Sunday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Three spectators died and more than 70 others were injured after falling from the upper stand of the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, following MC Alger's win in the Algerian top-flight league for the second season in a row, the Algerian ministry of health said on Sunday.

"The Beni Messous University Hospital received 38 injured people, while three deaths were recorded," the Algerian ministry of health said in a statement via Facebook, adding: "Ben Aknoun Hospital also received 27 injured people, while Bab El Oued Hospital received 16."

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

"It is with great sadness and sorrow and with hearts that we received the news of our supporter Younes Amguzzi, who passed away after falling from the upper stands," MC Alger said earlier in an Instagram post.

The club has yet to comment on the additional fatalities.

Local media reports said the spectators fell after a fence in the upper stand broke, with El Heddaf TV's Facebook page posting a video showing part of a railing collapsed onto the lower tier.

The injured spectators were rushed to hospital, where MC Alger players, staff and administrators also went to donate blood as the trophy presentation ceremony was postponed, the reports added.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Another masterstroke? A closer look at new Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Influenced by Belmadi and Tigana, and once a top player, there is far more to Bucs’ new boss than meets the eye
Sport
9 hours ago

Islamic development bank to lend Algeria $3bn over next three years

The president of the Islamic Development Bank said on Monday that Algeria is expected to receive $3bn (R54.22bn) in loans over the next three years ...
News
1 month ago

France expels Algerian officials in tit-for-tat measure, minister says ties 'totally blocked'

France's foreign ministry summoned a senior Algerian diplomat on Wednesday to inform him that Paris was expelling Algerians holding diplomatic ...
News
1 month ago

Instigators of Orlando brawl must be embarrassed: Pirates coach Riveiro

‘Our fans are a good example all around the world about how to have a good spirit.’
Sport
2 months ago

Caf must ban clubs of hooligan fans

I am no Eddie Levert. The only common denominator between the crooner and me is our abundant melanin drip.
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  2. Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas South Africa
  3. WATCH | Wildebeest chose two Jack Russells and a farm manager to spend her last ... South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela’s spouse, ex PR exec Richard Edward Foxton, has died at 82 South Africa
  5. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa

Latest Videos

Florida plans 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center | REUTERS
Colombians dig through landslide debris for survivors | REUTERS