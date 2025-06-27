Africa

DRC drops demand for immediate Rwandan troop pullout, say sources

Peace deal expected to be signed in Washington on Friday

27 June 2025 - 11:15 By Sonia Rolley
Tom Fletcher, UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, talks to women as he visits returnees as part of his mission to assess the humanitarian situation of populations returning from recent conflict between M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC), in Buhumba, Nyiragongo territory, DRC, on June 26 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi

Congolese negotiators have dropped a demand that Rwandan troops immediately leave eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), paving the way for a US-brokered peace agreement to be signed between the longtime foes on Friday, four sources told Reuters.

Rwanda has sent at least 7,000 soldiers over the border, according to analysts and diplomats, in support of the M23 rebels, who seized eastern DRC's two largest cities and lucrative mining areas in a lightning advance earlier this year.

Rwanda has long denied providing arms and troops to M23 and says it is acting in self-defence.

DRC and Rwandan officials are expected to sign a peace deal in Washington on Friday following a diplomatic push by US President Donald Trump's administration to end years of conflict with roots in Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

The agreement also aims to attract Western investment to the two countries' mining sectors, which boast deposits of tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium, while giving the US access to critical minerals.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that Washington DC was pushing for Rwanda to withdraw its troops before the deal's signing, a pre-condition that was also included in a US-prepared draft authenticated by diplomats.

But that timeline was certain to face resistance from Rwanda. Kigali considers DRC-based armed groups an existential threat, particularly the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which includes remnants of Rwanda's former army and militias that carried out the genocide.

Three sources told Reuters that the new version of the agreement aims to obtain the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from eastern DRC over several months, while two of them said the withdrawal would be conditioned on operations against the FDLR.

The sources — three diplomats and a DRC official — asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks.

Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo told Reuters on Thursday that under the agreement the "lifting of defensive measures in our border area" would be contingent upon the FDLR's "neutralisation".

Tina Salama, spokesperson for DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, told Reuters that Kinshasa was intent on securing the "disengagement or total withdrawal" of Rwandan forces from Congolese territory.

A state department spokesperson said it did not comment on ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

It remains unclear how far the agreement to be signed on Friday will advance beyond a declaration of principles agreed in April.

Technical experts from the two countries initialed a draft peace agreement last week, saying it addressed issues related to territorial integrity, "a prohibition of hostilities" and the disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration of non-state armed groups.

It also referred to a mechanism agreed as part of an earlier Angolan-backed peace effort to monitor and verify the withdrawal of Rwandan soldiers and DRC military operations targeting the FDLR.

Reuters

