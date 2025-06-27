Africa

Greece seeks cooperation with Libya to stop migration, says PM

27 June 2025 - 16:15 By Angeliki Koutantou
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
An official gives instructions to a group of recently arrived migrants at the temporary migrants' camp staged on a soccer pitch in the region of Rethymno in Crete island, Greece, on June 24 2025.
An official gives instructions to a group of recently arrived migrants at the temporary migrants' camp staged on a soccer pitch in the region of Rethymno in Crete island, Greece, on June 24 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Libya should cooperate with Greece and Europe to help halt a surge in migration flows from the north African state, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday. 

Seaborne arrivals of migrants in Europe from the north of Africa, including war-torn Sudan, and the Middle East have spiked in recent months.

Greece said on Monday it would deploy two frigates and one more vessel off Libya's territorial waters to deter migrants from reaching its southern islands of Crete and Gavdos.

"I will inform my colleagues about the significant increase in the number of people from eastern Libya and ask for the support of the European Commission so that the issue can be addressed immediately," Mitsotakis said ahead of an EU summit in Brussels that began on Thursday.

Greece to deploy frigates off Libya to curb increased migrant flows, PM says

Greece will deploy two frigates and another vessel off Libya's territorial waters to deter migrants from arriving at its southern islands of Crete ...
News
2 days ago

Mitsotakis said authorities in Libya should cooperate with Greece to stop migrants sailing from there or turn them back before they exit Libyan territorial waters.

He added that the EU's migration commissioner and ministers from Italy, Greece and Malta would travel to Libya early in July to discuss the issue.

Law and order has been weak in Libya since a 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Muammar Gaddafi, with the country divided by factional conflict into eastern and western sections for over a decade.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Greek court orders pretrial detention of Azeri accused of espionage

A Greek court ordered the pretrial detention on Wednesday of a 26-year-old Azeri man charged with espionage on the island of Crete which is home to a ...
News
1 day ago

Supreme Court lifts limits on Trump deporting migrants to countries not their own

The US Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for President Donald Trump's administration to resume deporting migrants to countries other than their ...
News
3 days ago

Greek island of Chios declares emergency as wildfires rage for second day

Greece on Monday declared a state of emergency on Chios island, where hundreds of firefighters have been battling wildfires for a second day as winds ...
News
3 days ago

At least 60 people feared missing in two deadly shipwrecks off Libya

At least 60 people are feared missing at sea after two deadly shipwrecks off the coast of Libya in recent days, the International Organization for ...
News
1 week ago

Egypt crackdown drives Sudanese refugees on new route to Libya and beyond

Economic hardship, crackdown in Egypt driving refugees onwards
Africa
2 weeks ago

Sudanese army accuses Libya’s Haftar forces of border attack

The Sudanese army accused forces under eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar of attacking border posts on Tuesday, the first time it has ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. Former attorney swindled clients out of R4.1m in accident fund payouts South Africa
  5. DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops Politics

Latest Videos

North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...