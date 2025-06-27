Senegal has revised its 2025 budget deficit upward to 7.82% of gross domestic product (GDP) from an initial forecast of 7.08%, according to the draft revised finance bill seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The increase is attributed to a drop in projected revenues and a downward revision of nominal GDP, the draft bill said. It cited global economic headwinds and domestic fiscal adjustments as key factors behind the revision.
"This development is mainly explained by a decline in budget revenues combined with a downward revision of the nominal GDP," the bill said.
Economic growth in the West African nation, which recently started producing oil and gas, is now expected at 8.0% compared with the previous forecast of 8.8% in 2025.
An audit in September revealed that Senegal's budget deficit exceeded 10% from 2019 to 2023, more than twice the figures reported by the previous administration.
The International Monetary Fund suspended disbursements under its programme with Senegal last year after the country acknowledged misreporting debt and deficit figures, saying discussions on a new arrangement would not proceed until the issue was resolved.
Reuters
Senegal's revised budget sees slightly wider fiscal deficit
Image: 123RF
Senegal has revised its 2025 budget deficit upward to 7.82% of gross domestic product (GDP) from an initial forecast of 7.08%, according to the draft revised finance bill seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The increase is attributed to a drop in projected revenues and a downward revision of nominal GDP, the draft bill said. It cited global economic headwinds and domestic fiscal adjustments as key factors behind the revision.
"This development is mainly explained by a decline in budget revenues combined with a downward revision of the nominal GDP," the bill said.
Economic growth in the West African nation, which recently started producing oil and gas, is now expected at 8.0% compared with the previous forecast of 8.8% in 2025.
An audit in September revealed that Senegal's budget deficit exceeded 10% from 2019 to 2023, more than twice the figures reported by the previous administration.
The International Monetary Fund suspended disbursements under its programme with Senegal last year after the country acknowledged misreporting debt and deficit figures, saying discussions on a new arrangement would not proceed until the issue was resolved.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US friendship 'could make Africa great again’, says Trump adviser Jason Miller
The world is cruel but Africa can learn to be great: former UN Security Council president
Afreximbank could turn to 'friendly' countries if downgraded to junk: official
As gold prices surge, West Africa mine operators launch drones to detect wildcat miners
World Bank urges 'radical' debt transparency for developing countries
Senegal delays publication of quarterly budget execution reports
Woodside Energy files arbitration proceedings against Senegal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos