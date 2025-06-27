Africa

Sierra Leone aims to be West Africa's newest oil and gas exploration frontier

27 June 2025 - 15:15 By Wendell Roelf
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
With an estimated 30-billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable offshore, Sierra Leone could be on the verge of a breakthrough, says Foday Mansaray, director-general of the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate. Stock photo.
With an estimated 30-billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable offshore, Sierra Leone could be on the verge of a breakthrough, says Foday Mansaray, director-general of the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

Sierra Leone will wait for the results of a recently-launched offshore 3D seismic survey, its first in over a decade, ahead of potentially opening its next oil and gas licensing round later this year, a senior government official said on Thursday.

In partnership with the government's petroleum directorate, consultancy GeoPartners started the six-week seismic survey last month as part of efforts to de-risk exploration in Sierra Leone's offshore basin.

"The reprocessing of that data is happening now with our multi-client partners, TGS, and we are hoping to get something to push to the market in October," Foday Mansaray, director-general at the Sierra Leone Petroleum Directorate said of a potential licensing launch date.

He said the West African country, where the then Anadarko Petroleum and Russia's Lukoil previously discovered oil but not in commercial quantities, could potentially offer up to 60 offshore blocks in its sixth oil and gas auction round. The previous round concluded in 2023.

However, the new blocks are unlikely to include ultra-deep areas that are ordinarily open for direct negotiations, he said.

Sierra Leone's largest diamond miner shuts down, laying off more than 1,000

Koidu Limited, Sierra Leone's largest diamond producer, has halted operations and laid off nearly its entire local workforce of more than 1,000 ...
News
1 month ago

Sierra Leone has an estimated 30-billion barrels of oil equivalent recoverable offshore, Mansaray said, including the large Vega prospect identified by Anadarko previously, which has some 3-billion barrels of oil recoverable.

Situated along the Atlantic seaboard and between regional oil-producing countries, such as Ivory Coast to the south and Senegal to the north, Sierra Leone is keen to boost its credentials as an emerging exploration frontier.

Over the past 18 months, Shell, Petrobras, Hess and Murphy Oil have purchased some of its licensed data, Mansaray said.

Using Namibia and Guyana as examples of how exploration has boomed in those countries following years of inactivity, he said Sierra Leone could be on the verge of a breakthrough.

"I firmly believe that Sierra Leone is on the cusp of something big and we are going to be one of the next big and successful stories."

Reuters

MORE:

Senegal's revised budget sees slightly wider fiscal deficit

Senegal has revised its 2025 budget deficit upward to 7.82% of gross domestic product from an initial forecast of 7.08%, according to the draft ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Togo soldiers break up protests against longtime leader Gnassingbe

Soldiers in Togo used tear gas and batons on Thursday to disperse hundreds of protesters who blocked main roads in the capital to call for the ...
News
6 hours ago

Egypt to resume gas supply to factories on Friday after halt

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said gas supplies will resume to factories on Friday after being halted in recent days because tensions in ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies

On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has become an unlikely staging post for Ukraine's increasingly global struggle with its adversary Russia.
News
2 days ago

As gold prices surge, West Africa mine operators launch drones to detect wildcat miners

Almost 20 illicit miners have been killed in confrontations at major mining operations across the region since late 2024, including at Newmont and ...
News
4 days ago

Sierra Leone's mpox cases fuel African outbreak, says health body

Sierra Leone accounted for half of Africa's confirmed mpox cases this week, the continent's main health body said on Thursday, adding that the West ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. That feeling when your bank calls — to tell you you're a multimillionaire South Africa
  2. Crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo arrested at airport South Africa
  3. New UK care worker rules shatter dreams in Zimbabwe, Nigeria Africa
  4. Former attorney swindled clients out of R4.1m in accident fund payouts South Africa
  5. DA welcomes arrest of crime intelligence head, other top cops Politics

Latest Videos

North Korea finishes building landmark tourist zone: state media | REUTERS
'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...