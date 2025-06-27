Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane asked parliament on Thursday to approve an additional 33.6-billion kwacha (R25.45bn) of spending this year, saying the original amount budgeted for was insufficient.
Musokotwane said about 33% of the new spending would be allocated to clearing fuel arrears, 24% would go on increased debt payments and 18% would be used to support the agricultural sector. Other allocations will be made for social services and education.
The spending would mainly be financed by more domestic borrowing, cost-cutting on other items and new taxes, he said.
Southern African copper producer Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020.
It has since been in restructuring negotiations with its overseas creditors as it tries to get its public finances back on a stable footing.
Parliament's budget committee will give its view on the government's supplementary spending estimates by July 1.
Reuters
Zambia seeks approval for $1.4bn additional budget spending
Image: REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane asked parliament on Thursday to approve an additional 33.6-billion kwacha (R25.45bn) of spending this year, saying the original amount budgeted for was insufficient.
Musokotwane said about 33% of the new spending would be allocated to clearing fuel arrears, 24% would go on increased debt payments and 18% would be used to support the agricultural sector. Other allocations will be made for social services and education.
The spending would mainly be financed by more domestic borrowing, cost-cutting on other items and new taxes, he said.
Southern African copper producer Zambia defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020.
It has since been in restructuring negotiations with its overseas creditors as it tries to get its public finances back on a stable footing.
Parliament's budget committee will give its view on the government's supplementary spending estimates by July 1.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Lungu's death 'should not be used in a PR stunt by the Zambian government'
Afreximbank could turn to 'friendly' countries if downgraded to junk: official
US envoy plays down Africa tariff, visa concerns, affirms Lobito commitment
Zambian government accused of insensitivity in handling of former president Edgar Lungu’s death
Zambia copper output up 12% last year as key mines recover
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos