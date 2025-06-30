Africa

Egyptian firms sign final contracts with Chinese consortium to build chemical plant

30 June 2025 - 12:30 By Menna Alaa El Din and Muhammad Al Gebaly
The plant will have the capacity to produce 250,000 tons of concentrated phosphoric acid in the first phase of the project, Egypt's petroleum ministry said in a statement. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/IONUTANSICA

Several Egyptian companies signed on Sunday final contracts with a Chinese consortium comprising China State Engineering Corp and East China Engineering Science and Technology Company to build a phosphoric acid plant in Egypt's New Valley area.

The plant, which has an investment value of $658m (R11.70bn), will have the capacity to produce 250,000 tons of concentrated phosphoric acid in the first phase of the project, Egypt's petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian participants in the project include leading fertiliser producer, Abu Qir Fertilizers, state-owned Misr Phosphate and others.

Reuters

