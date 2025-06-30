Several Egyptian companies signed on Sunday final contracts with a Chinese consortium comprising China State Engineering Corp and East China Engineering Science and Technology Company to build a phosphoric acid plant in Egypt's New Valley area.
The plant, which has an investment value of $658m (R11.70bn), will have the capacity to produce 250,000 tons of concentrated phosphoric acid in the first phase of the project, Egypt's petroleum ministry said in a statement.
Egyptian participants in the project include leading fertiliser producer, Abu Qir Fertilizers, state-owned Misr Phosphate and others.
Reuters
Egyptian firms sign final contracts with Chinese consortium to build chemical plant
Image: 123RF/IONUTANSICA
Reuters
