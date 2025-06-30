Africa

IMF disburses nearly R8bn to Tanzania under two arrangements

30 June 2025 - 11:30 By Surbhi Misra
The IMF has approved a disbursement of $448.4m (R7.97bn) to Tanzania. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved an immediate disbursement of approximately $448.4m (R7.97bn) to Tanzania under the extended credit facility and resilience and sustainability facility arrangements, the IMF said on Friday.

