No injuries or pollution after explosion at oil tanker off Libya, says operator

30 June 2025 - 14:30 By Angeliki Koutantou
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left Libya's Zuetina port and was en route to Gibraltar when there was an explosion in the engine room, said TMS Tankers. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ parilovv

An oil tanker carrying about 1-million barrels of crude oil suffered an explosion off Libya on June 27 but no injuries or pollution were reported, a spokesperson for the operator TMS Tankers said on Monday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left Libya's Zuetina port and was en route to Gibraltar when there was an explosion in the engine room, the operator said.

The vessel is now being towed to Greece where it is expected to arrive by July 2, it added.

Reuters

