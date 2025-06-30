An oil tanker carrying about 1-million barrels of crude oil suffered an explosion off Libya on June 27 but no injuries or pollution were reported, a spokesperson for the operator TMS Tankers said on Monday.
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left Libya's Zuetina port and was en route to Gibraltar when there was an explosion in the engine room, the operator said.
The vessel is now being towed to Greece where it is expected to arrive by July 2, it added.
Reuters
No injuries or pollution after explosion at oil tanker off Libya, says operator
Image: 123RF/ parilovv
An oil tanker carrying about 1-million barrels of crude oil suffered an explosion off Libya on June 27 but no injuries or pollution were reported, a spokesperson for the operator TMS Tankers said on Monday.
The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Vilamoura had left Libya's Zuetina port and was en route to Gibraltar when there was an explosion in the engine room, the operator said.
The vessel is now being towed to Greece where it is expected to arrive by July 2, it added.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Greece seeks cooperation with Libya to stop migration, says PM
Sierra Leone aims to be West Africa's newest oil and gas exploration frontier
Greece to deploy frigates off Libya to curb increased migrant flows, PM says
Greek island of Chios declares emergency as wildfires rage for second day
Chevron CEO warned staff of safety issues before fatal Angola platform fire
Three suspects detained for storming Libya's state oil firm: attorney-general
Nigeria's Trans-Niger oil pipeline bursts, spills crude, says rights group
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos