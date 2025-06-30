Africa

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni, 80, confirms he will seek reelection

30 June 2025 - 10:23 By Elias Biryabarema
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni has confirmed he intends to contest in next year's presidential election, potentially extending his rule in the east African country to nearly half a century.

In a post on the X platform late on Saturday Museveni said he had "expressed my interest in running for ... the position of presidential flag bearer," for his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

The 80-year-old has been ruler of Uganda since 1986 when he seized power after leading a five-year guerrilla war.

The ruling party has changed the constitution twice in the past to allow Museveni to extend his rule, and rights activists have accused him of using security forces and patronage to maintain his grip on power. He denies the accusation.

Museveni said he is seeking reelection to grow the country to a "$500bn [R8.89-trillion) economy in the next five years".

Uganda's GDP currently stands at about $66bn (R1.17-trillion), according to the finance ministry.

