Africa

Death toll from Algeria stadium fall rises to four

01 July 2025 - 12:10 By Taha Mohamed
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Four spectators died after sustaining injures on June 21 2025 at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, Algeria. Stock photo.
Four spectators died after sustaining injures on June 21 2025 at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, Algeria. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The number of spectators killed after falling from an upper stand of a stadium following MC Alger's victory in the Algerian top-flight league has risen to four, the team said on Monday.

The fourth fan has died in hospital, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the incident on June 21, the Algerian club posted on Facebook.

One spectator had died at the scene in the 5 July Stadium, in the capital Algiers, local authorities said, and the Algerian health ministry said two more had died from their injuries the following day.

Local media reports said the spectators fell after a fence in the upper stand broke, with El Heddaf TV's Facebook page posting a video showing part of a railing collapsing onto the lower tier.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Three dead, dozens injured after fall from upper stand in Algeria

Three spectators died and more than 70 others were injured after falling from the upper stand of the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers, following MC ...
News
5 days ago

Islamic development bank to lend Algeria $3bn over next three years

The president of the Islamic Development Bank said on Monday that Algeria is expected to receive $3bn (R54.22bn) in loans over the next three years ...
News
1 month ago

France expels Algerian officials in tit-for-tat measure, minister says ties 'totally blocked'

France's foreign ministry summoned a senior Algerian diplomat on Wednesday to inform him that Paris was expelling Algerians holding diplomatic ...
News
1 month ago

Sundowns, Pirates hit with hefty fines by Caf after crowd mayhem

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have been hit with hefty fines for mayhem that erupted during their respective recent Champions League ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama arrested South Africa
  2. Transnet Engineering launches national career day to empower unemployed youth South Africa
  3. Girl, 3, killed by dogs in Ekurhuleni, mourned by mom battling cancer South Africa
  4. SA’s young entrepreneurs building brands and breaking barriers South Africa
  5. Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS