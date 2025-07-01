The statement from Twangiza Mining also said production had been "paralyzed" and that the site was "entirely controlled" by a group of Rwandan nationals who, working with M23 and claiming to be new investors, have been exploiting the mine "for their own profit by treating our employees like slaves deprived of all protection".
DRC, the United Nations and Western powers say Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms.
Rwanda has long denied helping M23, saying its forces were acting in self-defence against DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Yolande Makolo, Rwanda government spokesperson, said on Monday that Rwanda had nothing to do with the dispute with Twangiza Mining.
"Rwanda is not involved in this situation, and the accusations against Rwandan citizens are without basis — there is no record or information of any Rwanda citizens involved in such activities," Makolo said.
"This is a local issue that should be taken up with the authorities in the area."
M23 rebels force staff to work without pay, says DRC gold miner Twangiza
Image: REUTERS/Tom Kirkwood
Gold miner Twangiza Mining SA has accused Rwanda-backed M23 rebels of forcing its employees to work against their will and without pay after seizing its mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
M23 staged a lightning advance earlier this year in eastern DRC, taking control of more land than ever before in North and South Kivu provinces. The Twangiza Mining site is located in South Kivu province.
In May the company said it had been ordered to suspend operations at the mine after M23 accused it of not paying taxes.
In a new statement dated Friday, Twangiza Mining, which is headquartered in DRC and describes itself as a Chinese firm, said its workers were being "held in captivity, forced to work in inhuman conditions, without any security measure, remuneration or medical coverage."
Reuters could not independently verify the company's assertions.
M23 and DRC's government did not respond to requests for comment.
SANDF meets with Sandu over unpaid allowances for DRC deployment
The statement from Twangiza Mining also said production had been "paralyzed" and that the site was "entirely controlled" by a group of Rwandan nationals who, working with M23 and claiming to be new investors, have been exploiting the mine "for their own profit by treating our employees like slaves deprived of all protection".
DRC, the United Nations and Western powers say Rwanda is supporting M23 by sending troops and arms.
Rwanda has long denied helping M23, saying its forces were acting in self-defence against DRC's army and ethnic Hutu militiamen linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Yolande Makolo, Rwanda government spokesperson, said on Monday that Rwanda had nothing to do with the dispute with Twangiza Mining.
"Rwanda is not involved in this situation, and the accusations against Rwandan citizens are without basis — there is no record or information of any Rwanda citizens involved in such activities," Makolo said.
"This is a local issue that should be taken up with the authorities in the area."
On Friday the foreign ministers of Rwanda and DRC signed a US-brokered peace deal, raising hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.
US President Donald Trump's administration aims to attract billions of dollars in Western investment to DRC, which is rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper and lithium.
Qatar has been hosting talks between DRC and M23.
Reuters
MORE:
Rwanda, DRC sign peace deal in US to end fighting, attract investment
DRC drops demand for immediate Rwandan troop pullout, say sources
ANDY HOME | DRC’s cobalt dilemma unresolved by extended export ban
Funding crisis stalls UN probe into possible war crimes in DRC
WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies
US envoy plays down Africa tariff, visa concerns, affirms Lobito commitment
Rwanda arrests opposition leader Victoire Ingabire: investigative body
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos