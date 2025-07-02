Africa

AU helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state-run media reports

02 July 2025 - 10:30 By Abdi Sheikh and Giulia Paravicini
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Militias patrol a Mogadishu street. File photo.
Militias patrol a Mogadishu street. File photo.
Image: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS

A military helicopter from the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed at the airport in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday and was engulfed in flames, the state-run SONNA news outlet reported.

The helicopter from the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) was carrying eight personnel when it crashed during landing, SONNA said on its X account, adding that the fire had been contained.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties. An AUSSOM spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

"We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter," Farah Abdulle, who works at the airport, told Reuters. "The smoke entirely covered the helicopter."

AUSSOM has more than 11,000 personnel in Somalia to help the country's military counter Islamist group al Shabaab.

The al Qaeda affiliate has been fighting for nearly two decades to topple Somalia's internationally recognised government and establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of sharia law.

Reuters

MORE:

Kenyan court sentences two men to 30 years in prison for aiding 2019 hotel attack

A Kenyan court on Thursday sentenced two men to 30 years in prison for aiding a 2019 attack by militant members of the al Shabaab group on a hotel ...
News
1 week ago

Ethiopia forecasts faster growth next fiscal year

Ethiopia's economy will grow slightly faster in the fiscal year that starts next month, while its budget deficit will increase marginally, its ...
News
2 weeks ago

Taiwan says Somalia bans entry to its citizens amid Somaliland dispute

Somalia has banned entry to Taiwan passport holders citing compliance with a United Nations resolution, the island's foreign ministry said, blaming ...
News
2 months ago

Somalia's PM Barre appoints new defence minister in reshuffle

Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre reshuffled his government on Sunday, appointing a new defence minister as his government tries to stem an ...
News
2 months ago

Egypt troops to join African Union Somalia mission, foreign minister says

Egypt will contribute troops to an African Union Somalia peacekeeping mission, its foreign minister said on Monday, as ties between the two countries ...
News
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  3. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  4. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Jury agrees on all but one count at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial | REUTER
2025 Volkswagen Golf