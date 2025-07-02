Africa

Food supplies to some Sudan refugees could dry up within 2 months: WFP

02 July 2025 - 15:45 By Emma Farge
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A World Food Programme truck carries aid from Port Sudan to Sudan. File photo.
A World Food Programme truck carries aid from Port Sudan to Sudan. File photo.
Image: WFP/Abubakar Garelnabei/Handout via REUTERS

Food aid to help Sudanese refugees in four neighbouring countries could end within the next couple of months without an urgent injection of new funding, a World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Tuesday, warning of rising malnutrition levels.

More than 4-million refugees have fled Sudan's more than two-year civil war to seven neighbouring countries where shelter conditions are widely viewed as inadequate due to chronic funding shortages.

"Unless new funding is secured, all refugees will face assistance cuts in the coming months," Shaun Hughes, the WFP's emergency coordinator for the Sudan regional crisis, told a Geneva press briefing, calling for $200m (R3.54bn) over six months.

"In the case of four countries — that's the Central African Republic, Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya — WFP's operations are now so severely underfunded, that all support could cease in the coming months as resources run dry," he said, clarifying later that this could happen within two months.

Many of those fleeing are escaping from hunger hotspots in Sudan.

‘SA can do more’ to help in Sudan conflict: former PM Abdalla Hamdok

The former Sudanese leader has met senior officials and former president Thabo Mbeki, but his visit has been slammed by the government back home
Politics
1 week ago

A joint UN report said last month the country was at immediate risk of famine.

Hughes said that any reduction or end to rations would leave child refugees at a greater risk of malnutrition.

Asked why the funding had fallen, he cited reductions from donors across the board and rising humanitarian needs.

He added that the US, which has reduced its foreign aid spending dramatically under President Donald Trump, remained its top donor for Sudan.

Reuters

MORE:

WATCH | Africa on a shoestring: Ukraine seeks allies with aid and embassies

On Africa's dry western tip, Mauritania has become an unlikely staging post for Ukraine's increasingly global struggle with its adversary Russia.
News
1 week ago

Hunger crisis deepens in global hotspots as famine risk rises: UN

Extreme hunger is intensifying in 13 global hot spots, with Gaza, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti and Mali at immediate risk of famine without urgent ...
News
2 weeks ago

From South Sudan to Gaza, private firms deliver aid and face questions

Run by former US soldiers and officials, Fogbow says it provides vital aid to people in need in war-ravaged South Sudan
Africa
2 weeks ago

'It's really too much': MSF in Darfur battling to cope amid shortages of food and medical supplies

Cholera, sexual violence, malnutrition: Dr Ali Almohammed speaks to TimesLIVE Premium about the many challenges they face in war-torn Sudan
Africa
2 weeks ago

UN convoy attacked on way to Sudan’s al-Fashir, Unicef says

A UN convoy delivering food into Sudan's al-Fashir in North Darfur came under attack overnight, a spokesperson for the UN children's agency told ...
News
4 weeks ago

World Food Programme to reduce food support in Sudan due to funding cuts

The World Food Programme  warned on Friday it is facing a funding shortfall that could affect its ability to support people facing acute food ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Top Ekurhuleni auditing official gunned down in his car South Africa
  2. Possible stage 2 load-shedding if breakdowns spike in winter: Eskom South Africa
  3. Baby taken from shopping centre is found, Cape Town woman arrested South Africa
  4. Security changes at OR Tambo Airport, passengers urged to arrive earlier South Africa
  5. Gauteng education department clarifies payment delays for education and general ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Algeria court to rule on bid to double Boualem Sansal's jail term • FRANCE 24 ...
LIVE: News conference after Dalai Lama reveals his succession plans | REUTERS