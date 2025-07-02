Africa

Four die as vessel capsizes in Egypt's Gulf of Suez, three still missing

02 July 2025 - 12:45 By Muhammad Al Gebaly, Jaidaa Taha and Mohamed Ezz
A container ship crosses an oil platform at the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, outside of Cairo, Egypt. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

At least four people died when a vessel capsized while being towed in the Gulf of Suez, one of Egypt's prominent Red Sea oil production sites, the vessel operator's Saudi Arabian owner, ADES Holding Company, said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 130 nautical miles from the southern entrance of the Suez Canal and has not disrupted navigation along the trade route, the Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said in a statement.

Egypt's petroleum ministry on Tuesday said oil and gas producer Offshore Shukheir Oil Co (OSOCO) reported the incident as occurring near Egypt's Gabal El-Zeit area along the Red Sea.

The vessel is a jackup barge unit named Admarine 12 owned by a subsidiary of offshore drilling service provider ADES. It was carrying 30 personnel, 23 of whom were rescued, ADES said in disclosure to the Saudi Exchange.

The petroleum ministry earlier misidentified the vessel as Adam Marine 12.

