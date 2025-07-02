Mali’s armed forces have killed 80 militants in response to a series of simultaneous and coordinated attacks on military posts across the country, according to a video statement released by the army on Tuesday.
"The enemy suffered significant losses in every location where they engaged with the security and defence forces," Souleymane Dembele, the army's spokesperson, said in a special bulletin broadcast on the armed forces' television channel, as visuals of fallen insurgents, their weapons, motorbikes and vehicles were displayed.
Al Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) earlier claimed responsibility for "coordinated and high-quality attacks", saying it had taken control of over three barracks and dozens of military positions.
Mali's armed forces said the attacks took place in seven towns in the central and western regions of the West African country.
The incidents bore the hallmarks of other recent operations by the militants, who have conducted similar assaults on military positions in Mali and Burkina Faso.
Mali’s army says 80 militants killed after coordinated attacks on its posts
Image: REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie
Mali’s armed forces have killed 80 militants in response to a series of simultaneous and coordinated attacks on military posts across the country, according to a video statement released by the army on Tuesday.
"The enemy suffered significant losses in every location where they engaged with the security and defence forces," Souleymane Dembele, the army's spokesperson, said in a special bulletin broadcast on the armed forces' television channel, as visuals of fallen insurgents, their weapons, motorbikes and vehicles were displayed.
Al Qaeda affiliate Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) earlier claimed responsibility for "coordinated and high-quality attacks", saying it had taken control of over three barracks and dozens of military positions.
Mali's armed forces said the attacks took place in seven towns in the central and western regions of the West African country.
The incidents bore the hallmarks of other recent operations by the militants, who have conducted similar assaults on military positions in Mali and Burkina Faso.
Mali completes takeover of gold mines abandoned by foreign companies
Mali, governed by a military junta since 2020, has for more than a decade fought insurgent groups linked to Islamic State and al Qaeda, while contending with a longer history of Tuareg-led rebellions in the north.
The attacks on Tuesday targeted:
All were struck by shellfire, the army's statement said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Armed men on motorbikes kill 34 Niger soldiers, says ministry
Russia and Mali sign trade deals, eye nuclear energy co-operation
Ecowas agrees to counterterrorism push with West African junta states
Mali starts construction of Russian-backed gold refinery
Mali confirms five-year term for junta leader Goita
Russia's Africa Corps to stay in Mali after Wagner mercenaries leave
Mali says two more army posts attacked as jihadist violence escalates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos