IMF to provide DRC with $262m after review

03 July 2025 - 15:30 By Ananya Palyekar
The IMF has approved a disbursement of $261.9m (R4.58bn) to the DRC. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it has completed the first review under its Extended Credit Facility for the Democratic Republic of Congo, unlocking an immediate disbursement of $261.9m (R4.58bn).

Reuters

