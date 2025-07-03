The IMF has approved a disbursement of $261.9m (R4.58bn) to the DRC. File photo. Image: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it has completed the first review under its Extended Credit Facility for the Democratic Republic of Congo, unlocking an immediate disbursement of $261.9m (R4.58bn).
IMF to provide DRC with $262m after review
Image: REUTERS/JOHANNES P CHRISTO
The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that it has completed the first review under its Extended Credit Facility for the Democratic Republic of Congo, unlocking an immediate disbursement of $261.9m (R4.58bn).
Reuters
READ MORE:
Rwanda exercises command and control over M23 rebels: UN experts
WATCH | USAID cancelled rape survivor kits for DRC as conflict erupted: aid groups
M23 rebels force staff to work without pay, says DRC gold miner Twangiza
Rwanda, DRC sign peace deal in US to end fighting, attract investment
ANDY HOME | DRC’s cobalt dilemma unresolved by extended export ban
Funding crisis stalls UN probe into possible war crimes in DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos