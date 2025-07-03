Moroccan fertiliser producer OCP Nutricrops said on Wednesday it will supply 1.1-million tonnes of fertilisers to Bangladesh over the period 2025–2026.
OCP Nutricorps signed the supply deal with the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, whose officials are visiting Morocco to explore cooperation areas, the company said in a statement.
Reuters
Morocco to supply 1.1-million tonnes of fertilisers to Bangladesh
Image: 123RF/Kostic Dusan
