Africa

Morocco to supply 1.1-million tonnes of fertilisers to Bangladesh

03 July 2025 - 14:45 By Ahmed Eljechtimi
Morocco's OCP Nutricorps has signed the supply deal with the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kostic Dusan

Moroccan fertiliser producer OCP Nutricrops said on Wednesday it will supply 1.1-million tonnes of fertilisers to Bangladesh over the period 2025–2026.

OCP Nutricorps signed the supply deal with the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, whose officials are visiting Morocco to explore cooperation areas, the company said in a statement.

